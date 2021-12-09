CNH Industrial N.V. has acquired NX9, a software suite specialized in delivering ISOBUS core technologies and applications for agricultural equipment and related intellectual property rights.

This latest R&D investment builds upon the company's strategic impetus to more efficiently innovate and develop products in the precision agriculture space and deliver greater value for its farming customers.

The acquisition marks a further step in consolidating in-house digital agriculture competencies that enrich product, brand, distribution and supply chain strength. It will openly integrate streamlined ISOBUS capabilities across the electrical vehicle architecture of CNH Industrial's core agriculture product portfolio, predominantly tractors and implements.

This will allow for seamless connection and command and control, including for mixed fleets; accelerate in-development projects; and bring in-machine solutions to market faster.

"ISOBUS is a plug and play solution for our customers, and that ease of operation is crucial to our digital agricultural business offering," said Parag Garg, chief digital officer at CNH Industrial. "We are eager to build upon our existing capabilities and put the NX9 team's expertise to work, contributing to our overall strategy to benefit and serve our customers and dealers productively and effectively."

CNH Industrial is an early adopter and vocal advocate of ISOBUS, an industry-standard communication protocol that provides a common language for machines and implements. As a founding and core member of the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (est. 2008), which works to implement international electronic standards and compatibility, the company has long understood the importance of this technology and supported its role in simplifying and unifying mechanized farming operations.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

