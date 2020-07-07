Coca-Cola Announces $55M Indiana Facility

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Coca-Cola Announces $55M Indiana Facility

Tue July 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition #14
Coca-Cola



Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. announced it will invest $55 million in a new distribution and automated warehouse facility in Whitestown, Ind. Construction is under way and is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2021.

"We are excited to continue our journey of growth in the Hoosier State," a company official said. "Our investment in expanding our distribution capabilities is a long-term commitment to improving how we serve the world's best brands and flavors to our local customers and communities."

The new Whitestown facility will result in a partial relocation of some operations currently performed in the Indianapolis facility, which will include the distribution, sales, equipment services and warehouse functions. Manufacturing operations will continue in the Indianapolis facility.

Coca -Cola Consolidated acquired distribution territories and manufacturing facilities in Indiana from The Coca-Cola Company in March of 2017. Since that time, Coca-Cola Consolidated has invested more than $15 million in improvements and upgrades in its Indiana territory.

Despite its large investment, the company has found that there are challenges at the current Indianapolis facility that limits its ability to best meet the needs of customers and consumers. This new investment in the Whitestown facility will expand production and distribution capabilities in the region and increase overall operational efficiencies.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

development Indiana