Coca-Cola Announces $55M Indiana Facility

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. announced it will invest $55 million in a new distribution and automated warehouse facility in Whitestown, Ind. Construction is under way and is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2021.

"We are excited to continue our journey of growth in the Hoosier State," a company official said. "Our investment in expanding our distribution capabilities is a long-term commitment to improving how we serve the world's best brands and flavors to our local customers and communities."

The new Whitestown facility will result in a partial relocation of some operations currently performed in the Indianapolis facility, which will include the distribution, sales, equipment services and warehouse functions. Manufacturing operations will continue in the Indianapolis facility.

Coca -Cola Consolidated acquired distribution territories and manufacturing facilities in Indiana from The Coca-Cola Company in March of 2017. Since that time, Coca-Cola Consolidated has invested more than $15 million in improvements and upgrades in its Indiana territory.

Despite its large investment, the company has found that there are challenges at the current Indianapolis facility that limits its ability to best meet the needs of customers and consumers. This new investment in the Whitestown facility will expand production and distribution capabilities in the region and increase overall operational efficiencies.