Colas USA is the newest supporter of The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

Colas USA is a vertically integrated materials and road construction company comprised of a nationwide network of subsidiaries: Barrett Industries serving New York, Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley; Branscome Inc. in Virginia; Colaska in Alaska; Delta Companies Inc. serving the Midwest; Reeves Construction Company serving the Southeast; Simon serving the West; and Sully-Miller Contracting Co. in Southern California.

Colas USA employs more than 5,000 people in 50 regional offices in the United States. Its goal is to be a model of excellence by providing safe, innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

Colas USA is part of the Colas Group, celebrating nearly a century of innovation. Internationally, Colas companies have led the way in lowering asphalt production temperatures to reduce related emissions. Techniques they've advanced include using emulsions, recycling asphalt pavements, and constantly developing and testing sustainable products.

"Colas USA and its international network is dedicated to becoming a world leader in innovation and sustainability," said John Harrington, president and CEO, Colas Inc. "Through the implementation of our eight commitments, Colas is on the path to reach its global goal of 30 percent reduction of emissions by 2030. We are all acting, all committed, and without a doubt we will succeed in accomplishing our goal together."

A NAPA member since 1998, Colas USA and its subsidiaries are active in association and industry leadership. Among a broad swath of participation on NAPA volunteer bodies, Robert Doucet, president of Barrett Industries and executive vice president of Colas Inc., is NAPA's treasurer; Brett Baker, executive vice president of materials and operations of Colas Inc., serves on the advisory council Western Region; and Colton Ginn, assistant environmental manager of Colas Inc. serves on NAPA's environmental committee.

Robert Ponton, president of Branscome Inc. and executive vice president of Colas Inc., served on the Climate Stewardship task force, which developed The Road Forward, along with many other employees participating on NAPA committees over the past five years.

"By partnering with The Road Forward and NAPA, Colas USA is publicly declaring its commitment to improving business operations while collaborating with other leaders in our field," Harrington added. "Sustainability and social responsibility are not a competition, but rather an action we must all do together in order to make the greatest impact."

In supporting The Road Forward, Colas USA is providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"With its nationwide footprint, Colas USA plays a pivotal role in helping the U.S. asphalt pavement industry attain our collective sustainability goals," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Their leadership on and commitment to The Road Forward further propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

