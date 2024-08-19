Photo courtesy of Coleman Tractor Bandit’s tree care equipment is now supported by new dealer representation in the state of Tennessee.

Bandit Industries has entered into an agreement with Coleman Tractor to represent Bandit's tree care equipment — sales, parts, service and support of hand-fed chippers and stump grinders — in the state of Tennessee.

"We couldn't be happier to have Coleman Tractor as an authorized Bandit dealer. We are thrilled they've agreed to take on our product lines," said Bandit Sales Manager Craig Davis. "Our current and potential customers in Tennessee can rely on the experts at Coleman Tractor to answer their questions about any tree care Bandit equipment, or get their machines serviced at their dealership location."

For more information, visit www.colemantractor.com and www.banditchippers.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

