List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Coleman Tractor Joins Bandit Dealer Network

    Coleman Tractor has joined the Bandit Dealer Network in Tennessee, offering sales, service, and support for Bandit's tree care equipment. Bandit Sales Manager Craig Davis expresses excitement for the partnership and assures customers of quality service. For more info, visit colemantractor.com and banditchippers.com.

    Mon August 19, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Coleman Tractor Company


    Bandit’s tree care equipment is now supported by new dealer representation in the state of Tennessee.
    Photo courtesy of Coleman Tractor
    Bandit’s tree care equipment is now supported by new dealer representation in the state of Tennessee.

    Bandit Industries has entered into an agreement with Coleman Tractor to represent Bandit's tree care equipment — sales, parts, service and support of hand-fed chippers and stump grinders — in the state of Tennessee.

    "We couldn't be happier to have Coleman Tractor as an authorized Bandit dealer. We are thrilled they've agreed to take on our product lines," said Bandit Sales Manager Craig Davis. "Our current and potential customers in Tennessee can rely on the experts at Coleman Tractor to answer their questions about any tree care Bandit equipment, or get their machines serviced at their dealership location."

    For more information, visit www.colemantractor.com and www.banditchippers.com.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Stone Building Leads $50M Birmingham Amphitheater Project

    Crews Continue Five-Stage Plan to Upgrade I-90/I-495 Interchange Near Boston

    St. Louis Intelligence Facility Nears Completion

    Design Updates for Next Generation Cat Medium Wheel Loaders Improve Operating Efficiency, Performance

    RIDOT Awards $625M Building Contract to Skanska-Led JV for 'I-95 15' Project in Providence

    VIDEO: Bryan Furnace Crowned as First National Equipment League Champion

    Traffic Could Begin Moving Across Tampa Bay's Howard Frankland Bridge in Early 2025

    Gov. Maura Healy Kicks Off Work in Salem, Mass., On State's Second Offshore Wind Terminal



     

    Read more about...

    Bandit Industries Business News Chippers Coleman Tractor Grinders Tennessee







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA