--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Colliflower Inc. Expands Essential Business Presence With Temple Hills, Md., Parker Store

Thu October 22, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Colliflower Inc.




Colliflower Incorporated announced that effective Sept. 28 its newest location at 4878 Stamp Road, Temple Hills, Md., is operational and ready to serve the greater southern Maryland and D.C. Metro with a full range of Parker Hannifin hydraulic and pneumatic hose, fittings and accessories.

This newest location is Colliflower's 33rd Parker store along the East Coast.

"Colliflower and Parker have always had a great partnership," said Parker Hannifin's Brad Fischer, vice president, distribution services.

"While they continue to expand their Parker store footprint into new markets, they demonstrate the commitment to providing the highest quality products and customer service levels of any fluid connector provider in the industry. They've been operating Parker stores for over 25 years. They know how to take care of customers."

Colliflower provides custom hydraulic hose assemblies at all locations and is well-suited to serve the construction and industrial markets with a particular emphasis on the MRO customer, according to the company.

"We are excited as we open our 33rd Parker store, strengthening our service coverage within the D.C. Metro area", said Jim Beachley, Colliflower's president.

"Colliflower understands the importance of reducing downtime for our customers. To do this, we place our stores in convenient and easily accessible locations and we strive to have what our customers need on the shelf when they walk throughthe door. Everything we do revolves around our customers' needs. That, combined with having the best employees in the industry, is what makes Colliflower the premier hose and fitting supplier in every market we serve. We look forward to serving customers in Temple Hills and the surrounding area."

For more information, visit www.colliflower.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Colliflower Incorporated Maryland Parker Hannifin Corporation