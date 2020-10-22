Colliflower Incorporated announced that effective Sept. 28 its newest location at 4878 Stamp Road, Temple Hills, Md., is operational and ready to serve the greater southern Maryland and D.C. Metro with a full range of Parker Hannifin hydraulic and pneumatic hose, fittings and accessories.

This newest location is Colliflower's 33rd Parker store along the East Coast.

"Colliflower and Parker have always had a great partnership," said Parker Hannifin's Brad Fischer, vice president, distribution services.

"While they continue to expand their Parker store footprint into new markets, they demonstrate the commitment to providing the highest quality products and customer service levels of any fluid connector provider in the industry. They've been operating Parker stores for over 25 years. They know how to take care of customers."

Colliflower provides custom hydraulic hose assemblies at all locations and is well-suited to serve the construction and industrial markets with a particular emphasis on the MRO customer, according to the company.

"We are excited as we open our 33rd Parker store, strengthening our service coverage within the D.C. Metro area", said Jim Beachley, Colliflower's president.

"Colliflower understands the importance of reducing downtime for our customers. To do this, we place our stores in convenient and easily accessible locations and we strive to have what our customers need on the shelf when they walk throughthe door. Everything we do revolves around our customers' needs. That, combined with having the best employees in the industry, is what makes Colliflower the premier hose and fitting supplier in every market we serve. We look forward to serving customers in Temple Hills and the surrounding area."

