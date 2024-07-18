CCO Education Services logo

Colorado Crane Operator School (CCOS) has been qualified by CCO Education Services (CCO EDU) as an Accredited Training Provider (ATP).

"We at Colorado Crane Operator School are incredibly proud to become an Accredited Training Provider for CCO Education Services [CCO EDU]. This accreditation underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standards of crane operator training and ensuring our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for a safe and successful career in the industry," said Troy Clark, owner of Colorado Crane Operator School.

The rigorous accreditation process required meeting a 40-plus point Accredited Training Provider Standard that included submitting hundreds of pages of documentation demonstrating that the standard was met. CCO EDU thoroughly audited ATS and conducted interviews to verify the information.

Colorado Crane Operator School has long been an industry leader in CCO Crane Certifications, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in crane safety and training. With a long-standing history of collaboration with CCO, the school has consistently set the benchmark for crane operator and rigging education. Its dedication to upholding the highest safety standards and providing top-tier training has earned it a reputation as a trusted and respected institution in the field, the school said.

"As an Accredited Training Provider for CCO Education Services, we continue to lead the way in preparing crane operators for successful and safe careers, reflecting our unwavering commitment to industry advancement and safety excellence."

Organizations earning the prestigious ATP designation can be found at https://www.ccoedu.org/accredited-training-provider-listing/ as well as by the new ATP logo.

CCO EDU launched the ATP program in 2024 to demonstrate evaluation and identification of high-quality training providers.

"The ATP designation identifies training organizations that have met the stringent standards put in place by CCO EDU," said CEO Thom Sicklesteel. "We congratulate the Colorado Crane School team on meeting this standard and congratulate them on the well-deserved ATP recognition."

