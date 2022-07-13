Construction completion on this $43 million project is slated for late 2024. (CDOT photo)

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner CapitalTezak Joint Venture, will begin replacement efforts of 17 structurally deficient rural structures in southeastern Colorado. These 17 structures are located on three separate essential corridors in southeast Colorado — Colorado Highway 9, United States Highway 24 and United States Highway 350.

Construction crews started mobilizing construction equipment in the area just after the Fourth of July, with traffic impacts to follow. Construction completion on this $43 million project is slated for late 2024. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to these 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up to date structures with life spans of 100 years.

"Improvements to the 17 structures on these routes will help provide rural mobility, intra- and interstate commerce distribution, movement of agricultural products and supplies and access to tourist destinations," said Shoshana Lew, CDOT executive director. "We hope this project adds trip reliability and safety for its key users for years to come."

Construction on all 17 structures will not be simultaneous. Three structures will be replaced on CO 9 between Cañon City and Alma, five structures will be replaced on U.S. 24 between Florissant and Antero Junction and nine structures will be replaced on U.S. 350 between La Junta and Trinidad. Crews will start work on multiple structures at a time on the plains region structures (U.S. 350), while only working on one structure at a time on the mountain region structures (U.S. 24/CO 9). Construction on the plains region structures will occur year-long, while construction on the mountain region structures may halt during the winter months. Construction of the first structure began in July in the mountain region on the CO 9 corridor near Guffey. Construction of the three structures began in July in the plains region on the U.S. 350 corridor near Timpas.

CDOT invites stakeholders, community members and other interested parties in Otero, Las Animas, Fremont, Park, Teller and Chafee counties and beyond to visit the project's Virtual Open House website. The Open House will remain live for three months.

