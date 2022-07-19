Columbus Equipment Company held an open house at its corporate headquarters located at 2323 Performance Way, in Columbus, on June 24 to celebrate the dealership's 70th anniversary. Industry professionals were invited to catch up with Columbus Equipment Company personnel, review equipment on display and enjoy a barbeque lunch.

Willis "Bill" Early worked as a salesman at Carroll & Edwards, a heavy construction equipment company. In April 1952, he purchased Carroll & Edwards and renamed it Columbus Equipment Company.

Early, president from 1952 until 1988, was a legend throughout the industry — "a true innovator in the heavy equipment industry," according to the company's website.

After Early's death in 1988, his sales, marketing and management philosophies continue to be staples of the company. According to Columbus Equipment Company's website, its mission has been to ensure that each customer is given "a fair deal every time." Fair dealing along with the best customer support has been the backbone of Columbus Equipment Company's success.

Seventy years later, Columbus Equipment Company is owned by Early's family and by former and current employees. The business has expanded and includes facilities in Cadiz, Cincinnati, Dayton, Massillon, Piketon, Richfield, Toledo and Zanesville, in addition to the Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and shop.

Columbus Equipment Company continues its commitment to offering the best equipment, support and customer service in the heavy equipment industry. Its team takes pride in offering the best overall experience to customers in purchasing heavy equipment.

Serving the construction, forestry, landscape, mining, paving and recycling industries, Columbus Equipment Company is Ohio's authorized Komatsu dealer, and also is a dealer of Astec crushers and screeners, Continental Biomass Industries, FAE, Kubota, Link-Belt cranes, Magni, Morooka, Roadtec, Rotobec, Sakai and Takeuchi.

Columbus Equipment Company can attribute its growth and longevity to a philosophy made apparent by a statement on the company's website: "We realize that our employees are our most important resource, and that our customers are our most important asset. At Columbus Equipment Company, our customers are our first priority."

For more information, visit columbusequipment.com.

