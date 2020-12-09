The new 335 features increased stick and bucket cylinder sizes to provide 15 percent greater digging forces to power through hard ground and asphalt. Hydraulic power is increased by 20 percent to boost productivity.

With its compact radius design, the Cat 335 Next Gen hydraulic excavator delivers tight tail swing radius for enhanced maneuverability, making it ideal for working on space-restricted job sites, such as road projects with lane closures and excavating next to buildings.

Field-proven worldwide for reliable operation, the Cat C7.1 engine powering the 335 meets the most stringent emissions standards with a no-maintenance aftertreatment system. Three selectable operating modes — Power, Smart and Eco — with one-touch low idle help to reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 percent.

The standard engine configuration offers high ambient temperature operating capacity of 126 F (52 C), cold start capability of 0 F (-18 C) and 15,090-ft. (4,600-m) altitude capability.

High-Performance Digging, Lifting

The new 335 features increased stick and bucket cylinder sizes to provide 15 percent greater digging forces to power through hard ground and asphalt. Hydraulic power is increased by 20 percent to boost productivity. Yet fuel consumption remains similar to the previous model.

Selecting the engine Smart mode saves even more fuel by automatically matching the engine speed and hydraulic power demand, based on how hard the operator is digging. The use of Smart mode typically reduces fuel consumption by 10 percent with no impact on productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The 335 also features optimized weight and dimensions to meet the most common transportation limits. For example, the track gauge is wider to improve side stability, yet total machine weight is less than 80,000 lb. (36,200 kg), with or without a blade.

Auxiliary hydraulic options for a wide range of Cat attachments increase versatility. Material penetration and improved cycle times are achieved through Advansys bucket tips, which are quickly changed without a hammer or special tool to improve safety and uptime. A new, wider blade is available to cover the width of wide track shoes.

Significant Performance Upgrade

Integrated, simple-to-use Cat technologies on the new 335 Next Gen excavator assist operator performance, no matter the experience level, to increase machine efficiency by up to 45 percent compared to manual operation. Cat Payload technology offers on-the-go weighing of material to help prevent overloading or underloading to maximize efficiency. By calculating the load being lifted and comparing it to the rated load for the excavator, Lift Assist lets operators know when the machine is within a safe working range or action is necessary to avoid tipping.

Operators cut and fill to exact specifications without overcutting when using the standard Cat Grade with 2D, allowing the machine to reach grade faster. The system stores up to four most used target depth and slope offsets to save time at the job site. Automated boom, stick and bucket movements provided by Cat Grade with Assist deliver more accurate cuts with less operator effort. Available upgrades to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D further increase productivity and expand grading capabilities.

Cat Link telematics gathers data generated by the new 335 to assist fleet management. Product Link automatically collects machine operating data, regardless of type or brand, which can be accessed anytime, anywhere through VisionLink. The information helps managers make fact-based decisions to boost jobsite productivity, lower costs, simplify maintenance, and improve safety and security. Fleet location, hours, critical maintenance alerts and other machine operating information also can be accessed through the Cat App.

Increased Maintenance Efficiency

The use of Cat Remote Services allows companies to troubleshoot and update machine software to improve efficiency. Remote Troubleshoot allows Cat dealers to perform diagnostic testing remotely and pinpoint potential issues, while the 335 keeps working. Reducing update time by as much as 50 percent, Remote Flash allows for on-board software to be updated at a time when its convenient to the work schedule and without a technician being present.

Extended, more synchronized maintenance allows the new 335 to get more work done, while saving up to 20 percent on maintenance costs compared to the 335F. All fuel filters feature 1,000-hour change intervals, as does the air intake filter with precleaners. Improved hydraulic filter performance combined with anti-drain valves to keep the oil clean during filter replacement result in a 3,000-hour filter replacement interval, a 50 percent increase.

Superior Comfort, Safety

The Cat 335 Next Gen excavator gives customers a choice between reengineered Deluxe and Premium cab designs featuring vibration-reducing viscous mounts, adjustable operator seats and automatic climate control to increase operator comfort. Ergonomically positioned to reduce fatigue, customizable joysticks allow pattern and response settings to be saved to operator preference. The tilt-up console eases operator entry and exit.

Operators have increased visibility into the trench to either side and to the rear of the excavator due to a flat engine hood design, smaller cab pillars and large panoramic windows. Standard rearview and right-view cameras further enhance visibility and safety and can be upgraded to offer 360-degree visibility.

All daily service points are accessed from ground level to increase efficiency and improve safety. The new service platform toward the front of the machine features anti-skid punch plate to prevent slipping and provides easy and safe access to the upper service platform.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.