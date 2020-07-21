The elevated cab on the 825 M allows the operator on a demolition site a clear view of the deconstruction process.

The days are past when fleets of specialized cranes, excavators and loaders can converge on the demolition sites in busy cities.

Safety and economics are driving a clear trend towards optimized equipment planning that allows contractors to streamline operations, minimize downtimes and reduce traffic interruptions, while making the best use of time with skilled operators.

Densely populated inner cities can't afford the space for machines to sit idle and safety standards can't afford the hazards of jockeying machines around in cramped work zones. Simply, demolition contractors need machines that can do more, with less.

One-Stop Solution

With customers demanding maximum productivity in a compact package, Sennebogen mobile demolition solutions are emerging as a family of one-stop, onsite demolition machines that "do it all" in urban locations.

These models, ranging in size from 17 to 30 tons, combine a small footprint and powerful tool handling with increased flexibility to adapt to multiple roles.

At the upper end of this series is the 825 R-HD E-Series machine mounted on an expandable crawler undercarriage and able to reach up to 45 ft. (14 m) with a full range of interchangeable hydraulic attachments.

Purpose-built for rough working environments, such as scrap yards and waste handling facilities, these machines are built to last in the most demanding demolition applications, according to the manufacturer.

The boom of the 825 R-HD features a fully hydraulic quick-change coupler allowing the operator to switch easily to the best tool for the job at hand. Comfortably settled into Sennebogen's Maxcab, a single operator can take on every step of the tear-down: targeted deconstruction and sorting of building components, crushing material with a concrete pulverizer, cutting and sizing with demolition shears, and finally loading recyclable material and waste into trucks or bins with a choice of buckets and grapples.

Compact, Flexible, Easy to Transport

Flexible mobility and transportability also are key factors in the profitability of a demolition machine.

The 825 travels with a compact footprint that allows it to quickly self-load onto a flatbed and move on to the next job site. No transit preparation is required, so the machine is shipped with its counterweight and boom in place, ready to work.

On arrival at the work zone, the 825 drives off the truck. Then, its crawler tracks can telescope out for a wider stance, providing a stable working platform on uneven and broken terrain. As work progresses, the machine maneuvers easily to each new position.

Like all Sennebogen material handlers, the 825's boom can safely handle its maximum load capacity through 360 degrees of rotation with a minimal tail swing. This allows operators to get to work quickly in any direction.

Demolition operators are often extending the boom and attachments up to significant heights, so they appreciate Sennebogen's optional tiltable cab. The tilting Maxcab can be adjusted to look upward by as much as 30 degrees, so the operator can sit comfortably in their seat and avoid fatigue through a long shift, according to the manufacturer.

The Maxcab also can elevate smoothly up to an eye-level of 18 ft. (5.7 m) to provide an ideal view into trucks for loading quickly and safely.

Safe, Efficient Cost-Savings

While the stability and versatility of the 825 make demolition sites safer for everyone, the Sennebogen Maxcab provides additional safety features to protect operators.

Ground-to-cab railings and handholds are standard equipment, along with Sennebogen's catwalk and sliding door entry. Bulletproof glass on the windshield and the skylight protects the operator.

Demolition models also are available with extra protective steel grilles on the roof and front window. Generous window space affords a clear unobstructed view of the entire work area from the elevated cab, augmented by cameras mounted on the right side (boom side) and rear of the carriage, displayed on a monitor inside the cab. The monitor also is able to receive feeds from additional optional cameras, such as one mounted on the stick for a close-up view near the working attachment.

Sennebogen's package of energy-saving "Green Efficiency" technologies allow its diesel-powered machines to operate with low emissions, low wear and tear and low fuel cost. EcoMode, automatic idle and automatic stop, reduce diesel consumption to a minimum and further reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 25 percent.

Sennebogen is known for relying on hydraulic engineering, instead of "black box" electronics to achieve its goals for power and efficiency. Large-scale valves and hoses allow the hydraulic system to keep oil flowing smoothly according to the demand for lifting or attachment tasks. This low-pressure circuit results in a reduction in wear on pressure-sensitive hydraulic components, according to the manufacturer.

