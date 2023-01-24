Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, recently announced that the company intends to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in Bryan, Texas, reaffirming its commitment to provide sustainable, quality products to its customers in the southern United States.

"Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations and lower taxes," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

This new facility in Bryan, the first new construction of a CertainTeed roofing plant in the U.S. since 2017, comes as Saint-Gobain continues to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets. The facility, which will co-locate the distribution center with the manufacturing site, will reduce distances for product transportation, lowering the company's carbon footprint and aligning with Saint-Gobain's global vision of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Construction toward the distribution center is expected to begin in 2023 with completion of the entire project expected several years after. In total, the company expects to create approximately 130 full time jobs in Bryan.

The project is generously supported with a direct contribution of 211 acres of land and a zero-cost rail easement valued at $7.3 million, locally supported industrial infrastructure valued at approximately $3 million, $546,000 in direct payments from the Texas Enterprise Fund and 10 years of property tax savings, which will result in millions of dollars of savings from the Chapter 313 program.

"Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the state of Texas and to the city of Bryan and its citizens," said Carmen Bodden, vice president and general manager of CertainTeed Roofing. "As the leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint."

"Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed's new manufacturing and distribution facility," Gov. Abbott added. "The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans."

The planned expansion into Bryan follows several other major investments made by CertainTeed Roofing over the past year, including a recent groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction toward a $167 million glass mat facility on its Oxford, North Carolina campus.

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance.

