Company Wrench Adds Kobelco Excavators to Its Fleet

Company Wrench has added two purpose-built Kobelco excavators to its fleet of specialty demolition equipment.

Kobelco's newly released SK350D and SK550D were specifically designed for demolition applications and eliminate the need to own multiple machines.

Utilizing a "common base boom," the SK350D and SK550D are equipped with two optional fronts: the "Demolition Front" and the "High Reach Front."

Unlike a conventional front, the Demolition Front's two-piece boom easily adjusts from a "bent" to "straight" position, allowing the same machine to work below grade or several stories in the air. The removable insert in the High Reach Front increases working range when maximum height is not required.

The SK350D may be configured with the Demolition Front to reach heights of 45 ft. with an 8,800 lb. tool or the High Reach Front to reach working heights of 58 or 69 ft. with a 5,700 lb. tool.

The SK550D may be configured with the Demolition Front to reach heights of 48 ft. with an 11,680 lb. tool or the High Reach Front to reach working heights of 79 or 90 ft. with a 5,700 lb. tool. (reach heights are measured to the arm pin – work tool adds additional height and reach) Both models employ Kobelco's NEXT Joint system, which simplifies assembly, adjustment, and transportation.

Kobelco's Specialized Machinery Manager Dave Donneral said, "Company Wrench has been the premier dealer of demolition equipment in the U.S. for many years. Company Wrench continues to validate the strength, reliability and durability of the Kobelco product, and we are proud to call them a partner. The addition of the SK350D and SK550D to their rental fleet demonstrates Company Wrench's continued commitment to the demolition industry and confidence in the Kobelco product line."

The SK350D and SK550D are available for sale or rent at select Company Wrench locations across the country.

For more information, call 866/957-4198 or visit www.companywrench.com.