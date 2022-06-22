Shawn Goodman

Company Wrench recently promoted Shawn Goodman from branch development manager to parts director. He will be responsible for overseeing the continued success of Company Wrench's parts department across all 12 of its locations.

Goodman has worked for Company Wrench since 2008 in a variety of roles in the parts department, including parts specialist, parts manager and branch development manager. Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, believes Goodman's parts knowledge, troubleshooting ability and willingness to give advice are valuable traits that will allow for a seamless transition to parts director.

"Shawn has played a key role during our recent growth as a company by training new employees and ensuring each parts department is committed to providing the ‘Cutting Edge' of Customer Service," Gabbard said. "Shawn's parts expertise, paired with his eagerness to help customers and coworkers, makes him the perfect fit for this new position."

Company Wrench offers a large specialty fleet of heavy equipment at 12 locations in New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

For more information, visit companywrench.com.

