(L-R) are Jason Templeton, Company Wrench vice president; Kevin Tyler; Branyon Dodds; and Keith Dodds, vice president of product support of Company Wrench.

Company Wrench recently signed Branyon Dodds and Kevin Tyler to its apprenticeship program, the Company Wrench Academy. The program gives recent high school graduates the opportunity to obtain their associates degree in diesel technology with tuition, housing, books and supplies paid for by Company Wrench.

The work-study portion of the program will last approximately 26 to 30 months, during which two groups will rotate on six-week intervals. One group will complete coursework at the University of Northwestern Ohio, and the other will receive hands-on experience at a Company Wrench branch location. While working as a shop technician, apprentices will earn an hourly wage with the opportunity to receive increases based on academic performance.

"We created this program because we feel it's vital to invest in the next generation of service technicians," Cam Gabbard, Company Wrench's president said. "The Company Wrench Academy will provide high school graduates with the education and experiences to become cutting edge service technicians at almost no cost to them."

For more information, contact Jason Templeton, Company Wrench's vice president at [email protected]

Today's top stories