Jacob Tackett

Company Wrench recently named Jacob Tackett as the parts manager of its headquarters in Carroll, Ohio. The headquarters serves as the central location for Company Wrench's 11 other branches.

Tackett spent nine years in the transportation industry before his recent transition to heavy equipment. During that time, he directed parts departments for several large shipping companies. He managed multi-million-dollar parts inventories, which he said will help him in his new position. He is optimistic that the similarities between the heavy equipment and transportation parts will allow for a smooth transition.

"Heavy duty transportation and heavy equipment are cut from the same cloth," Tackett said. "A lot of what I did on the transportation side correlates to what I'll be doing now. I'm familiar with the engines used in heavy equipment because they were utilized in heavy duty trucks."

Tackett admitted there will be a learning curve, at least when it comes to hydraulics. Hydraulic components were not elements he worked with during his time in the transportation industry. However, he knows he can lean on more experienced members of Company Wrench's parts department to help him adapt quickly.

"We look for people with a driven mindset, and Jacob fits that mold," said Cam Gabbard, Company Wrench president. "You can teach parts knowledge, but you can't teach drive. The management team is excited to have Jacob leading the parts department in Carroll because we believe his attitude will help us achieve our goal of providing the ‘cutting edge' of customer service."

Company Wrench offers one of the largest specialty fleets of heavy equipment in North America at 12 locations in New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Company Wrench represents many manufacturers, including Kobelco, Fuchs, C.W. Machine Worx, JCB, SANY, Fecon, Prinoth and Bandit.

For more information, visit companywrench.com.

Today's top stories