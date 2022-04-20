List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Company Wrench Hires Mike Andrews as Scrap, Demo Specialist in New York, Connecticut

Wed April 20, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Company Wrench


Mike Andrews
Mike Andrews

Company Wrench recently hired Mike Andrews as a territory sales manager to serve the scrap and demolition industries in New York and Connecticut.

Andrews has held a variety of positions throughout his 25-year career in the equipment industry and credits his tenure in the scrap and demolition market to being "hands-on" in all aspects of the job.

Andrews constantly educates himself about new features and developments with heavy equipment. As a result, customers trust Mike to recommend cost-effective solutions to complete their jobs, the company said.

"Mike brings a diverse blend of sales, service, and operational experience to our organization," Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, said. "We believe Mike's background will complement our northeastern sales team well and strengthen our presence in the scrap and demolition market. Mike understands what it takes to provide ‘Cutting Edge' service to our customers."

To contact Andrews, call 929/225-3124 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.companywrench.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




