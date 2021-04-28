Company Wrench’s Indianapolis branch will offer new and used equipment for sale and lease in the general construction, demolition, scrap and recycling markets.

Company Wrench announced the opening of its newest branch located in Indianapolis, Ind. The Indianapolis branch will offer new and used equipment for sale and lease in the general construction, demolition, scrap and recycling markets.

This branch also will be equipped with full parts and service departments, capable of assisting customers with multiple product lines.

"We are overjoyed to return to the great state of Indiana," said Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench. "Indianapolis is a remarkable city that continues to expand. Our customers in this market will now have access to superior equipment and unmatched customer service and support."

In addition to Indiana, Company Wrench also has branches located in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Company Wrench represents a number of manufacturers, including JCB, Kobelco, Fuchs and LaBounty.

For more information, call 317/782-8850 or visit companywrench.com.

