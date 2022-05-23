Creig Benson

Company Wrench recently promoted Creig Benson from service manager to service branch development manager.

Benson previously supervised the service department at the Lexington, S.C., branch where he ensured Company Wrench's high customer service standards were met. Now, he will be responsible for the continued development of the service departments in the Carolinas.

Benson has held a variety of service department positions in the heavy equipment industry since 2006. Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, believes Benson's communication skills and almost two decades of heavy machinery knowledge will greatly benefit its service departments in the Carolinas.

"Creig's ability to effectively communicate at the individual, customer, and administrative level, paired with his eagerness to assist customers, helped our Lexington branch thrive over the past two years," Gabbard said. "We are confident Creig will help our Carolina branches continue to grow while offering the ‘Cutting Edge' of customer service."

