Josh Hochradel

Company Wrench recently promoted Josh Hochradel to the position of branch development manager. He will be responsible for training new hires within the parts department, ensuring inventory needs are met and providing general support to the parts and service departments on a company-wide basis. He previously worked as the parts manager for the company's headquarters in Carroll, Ohio.

Hochradel's interest in parts and service started in high school when he worked at a retail parts store. Since then, he's held a variety of supervisory roles, as well as hands-on parts and service positions. After working at a diesel engine repair shop for 12 years, Hochradel transitioned to construction equipment in 2020. He made his presence known immediately with his positive attitude and drive to learn. Company Wrench recently recognized Hochradel for implementing a new process to improve accuracy on measurements of all bucket pins. The streamlined system allows the company to save time every day.

"My previous job experiences allowed me to adapt quickly to the heavy equipment industry and my role at Company Wrench," Hochradel said. "I'm able to look at things from the perspective of the parts and service departments, which helps us work better together to offer the best customer experience possible."

The patience and leadership Hochradel displayed while leading the parts department in Carroll gave Company Wrench's management team confidence in his ability to nurture growth as the company continues to expand. He joins a team of three other branch development managers who ensure each of the 12 locations are operating efficiently.

"Josh's versatility will continue to be a great asset in his new role as a branch development manager," said Cam Gabbard, Company Wrench president. "Since Josh joined Company Wrench as a parts manager, he's committed himself to providing our customers with the ‘cutting edge' of customer service."

Company Wrench offers one of the largest specialty fleets of heavy equipment in North America at 12 locations in New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Company Wrench represents a number of manufacturers, including Kobelco, Fuchs, C.W. Machine Worx, JCB, SANY, Fecon, Prinoth and Bandit.

For more information, visit companywrench.com/.

