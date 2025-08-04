The Concrete Foundations Association awarded excellence at the 2025 CFA Projects of the Year and Professional Awards. Winners showcased creativity and craftsmanship, with Mills Foundations' Parsons Residence earning the Grand Project of the Year. Individuals and companies were also recognized for their contributions to the industry.

The Concrete Foundations Association (CFA) unveiled the winners of the 2025 CFA Projects of the Year and Professional awards. These honors were presented in July during the 2025 CFA Concrete Foundations Convention (CFACon25), held in the town of Deadwood, S.D. The awards ceremony, which coincided with CFA's 50th anniversary celebration, recognized excellence and innovation across the industry.

"Each year, we see an incredible increase in both the number and diversity of submissions for our Projects of the Year awards," said James Baty, executive director, Concrete Foundations Association. "The creativity, craftsmanship and dedication of our members continue to raise the bar, and we are thrilled to celebrate their outstanding achievements."

2025 Project of the Year Awards

At CFACon25, awards were presented in six categories, along with the coveted Grand Project of the Year. The category winners are as follows:

• Single Family Foundation <2,000 sq. ft.:

Uni-Foundations Inc., Orrstown, Pa., for the Lake Holiday home. This project tackled the challenges of a steeply sloped site with innovative solutions, including a parking area retaining wall that supports a walking bridge — the sole access to the residence.

• Single Family Foundation 2,000–5,000 sq. ft.:

MJ Lorenz Concrete, Forest Lake, Minn., for Christmas Lake curve. The project showcased advanced layout techniques, precise reinforcement coordination and expert formwork solutions, resulting in a high-quality structure ready for framing.

• Single Family Foundation 10,000–15,000 sq. ft.:

Herbert Construction Co., Marietta, Ga., for Lake Rabun house. This project overcame tight site conditions and remote access challenges with technical precision, delivering a stunning residential structure that exemplifies craftsmanship and expertise.

• Non-Foundation Structural Element:

SDP Concrete Ltd., Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, for Walls to Nowhere. Completed in just 13 days, this project demonstrated exceptional foresight, resource efficiency and meticulous attention to detail, achieving both technical precision and aesthetic excellence.

• Above-Grade Concrete Home:

Origin Concrete Inc., Melbourne, Fla., for the Summer Residence. This project highlighted the resilience and versatility of concrete, combining innovative materials and techniques to create a durable, disaster-resistant home with intricate architectural design.

• Above-Grade Commercial Concrete Project:

Fox Blocks, Omaha, Neb., for the White Shield Old Scouts Veterans' Memorial Center. The ICF walls were completed in just 25 days, saving 40 days compared to traditional methods and reducing costs by $120,000. This project exemplifies the adaptability and efficiency of advanced formwork systems, meeting cultural and technical complexities with sustainable solutions.

• Grand Project of the Year:

Mills Foundations, Nixa, Mo., for the Parsons Residence Stonebridge subdivision (Single Family Foundation 5,000–10,000 sq. ft.). This project overcame significant site challenges with innovative planning, precise craftsmanship and advanced formwork technologies. The result is a showcase of modern residential construction, demonstrating exceptional problem-solving and streamlined processes.

Along with the six projects named as category winners, seven additional projects received high enough evaluation scores to be named recipients this year. They included six amazing projects by SCW Footings & Foundations of Salt Lake City, Utah; Nocek Residence, Fox Mountain Retreat, Marshall Pavilion, Hyde Residence, Velvaere Lot 27 and Cutler Residence, along with Texas Ranch House by Fox Blocks of Omaha, Neb.

"Each year these projects are submitted from across the country," said Baty. "The information and photography are presented publicly for evaluation in categories of skill, creativity, challenge and innovation. Winners are selected based on achieving a minimum evaluation score to represent the industry's best achievements."

Professional Awards

CFA also recognized individuals and companies for their outstanding contributions to the industry:

• 2025 Associate of the Year:

Jimmy Ingman, Progressive Foam Technologies, Beach City, Ohio, for his thought leadership and commitment to advancing the CFA's mission.

• 2025 Contractor of the Year:

Custom Concrete, Westfield, Ind., for exemplifying the ideals, goals and standards of the CFA.

• Most Innovative Contractor:

Erik Rusin and Katie Walker, Retti Inc., Elbert, Colo., for their groundbreaking platform that revolutionizes project scheduling and logistics.

• Kick-Start Membership Award:

Jeff Dumas, Concrete Construction, West Jordan, Utah, for embracing CFA membership and establishing a strong presence within the network.

• Robert D. Sawyer Distinguished Service Award:

Ron Ward, CEO, Western Forms, Kansas City, Mo., for his unwavering dedication and service to the concrete foundations industry, as well as his role as a founding member of the Association.

"We are honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these individuals and companies," said Baty. "Their hard work, innovation and passion for the industry inspire us all. CFA is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated membership, and we take immense pride in recognizing their contributions."

