The Concrete Foundations Association appointed Lance Jordan, Mark Saldana and Van Smith to its legacy committee for their outstanding contributions to the industry and the association. These leaders have driven progress, supported members and left a lasting impact through years of dedicated service, making them exemplary additions to the committee.

CFA photo Lance Jordan

The Concrete Foundations Association (CFA) announced the installation of three distinguished leaders to its Legacy Committee: Lance Jordan, formerly of Stephens and Smith Concrete Construction; Mark Saldana of Saldana Concrete; and Van Smith of Hudson Valley Concrete Pumping Inc. The appointments honor their significant contributions and long-standing service to the concrete foundation industry and the association.

These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment throughout their careers, particularly during their service on the CFA board of directors. Their efforts have been instrumental in advancing the association's mission, supporting its members and driving industry-wide progress. Each has left a lasting impact through their dedication to CFA events, resources and strategic development, making them exemplary additions to the legacy committee.

Lance Jordan's tenure on the board was marked by his stabilizing leadership during the economic recession, a critical period for the association. His persistent efforts helped ensure the CFA's continuity and fostered a collaborative environment for members.

Mark Saldana's service was defined by his passionate involvement in strategic planning, which formalized the mission and vision that guides the association today.

Van Smith brought dynamic energy to the board, championing the "Projects of the Year" program and passionately sharing his expertise in construction education and technology.

"We are excited to announce these individuals as new members to the legacy committee," said James Baty, CFA executive director. "Their lifelong devotion to the industry inspires us all. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor these hardworking CFA members as new legacy committee members and acknowledge their dedication and contributions."

Nominations for the legacy committee are conducted each spring, with the final list of candidates ratified by the board of drectors to recognize leaders who have built a lasting legacy within the CFA.

Legacy Committee Background

In 2018, the Concrete Foundations Association's (CFA) board of directors established a legacy committee to honor the rich tradition of service to the association on behalf of the industry. This committee, comprised of association leaders, cultivates awareness for the industry, is dedicated to the mission of the association, and elevates the service of the members to the entire industry. Members of this committee maintain this service through their organization's commitment to membership and participation and are nominated to this service opportunity by the board of directors.

The purpose of CFA's legacy committee is to safeguard and cultivate institutional knowledge, framed by history and held visible toward the future. By preserving the collective wisdom shared by vigorous networking, institutionalizing historical insights and honoring the best practices throughout CFA membership, this committee aims to ensure continuity, excellence and innovation in the concrete contracting industry.

By challenging the board of directors, CFA staff and the membership at large through resources and mentorship opportunities, the committee endeavors to empower the current and future generations of CFA members, inviting them to build upon this foundation of legacy, impacting the concrete profession and enhancing CFA's reputation.

For more information, visit cfaconcretepros.org/

Today's top stories