The continuous line puller (CLP) from Condux Tesmec gives stringing contractors an effective solution for handling and recycling old conductor during reconductoring project.

The CLP eliminates the need for placing old conductor on reels by effectively dismantling the used conductor into small manageable pieces that are easy to transport and ready to recycle. The unit is completely self-contained.

The CLP features a radio remote control that provides total user machine control while integrating with the new digital user interface. The new digital interface consists of a 7-in. color display that indicates machine working parameters, maintenance records and has integrated pull and speed recorder.

For more information, visit www.conduxtesmec.com.

