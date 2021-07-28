Equipmentdown-arrow
Condux Tesmec to Display New Stringing Equipment at Utility Expo

Wed July 28, 2021 - National Edition
Condux Tesmec


Condux Tesmec Inc. will display several pieces of new equipment at the Utility Expo, including a new puller-tensioner, the PD4500.

The PD4500 hydraulic puller-tensioner from Condux Tesmec features four drums and has capacity for 22,000 ft. (6,706 m) of 1/2-in. rope or 40,000 ft. (12,192 m) of 3/8-in. rope. The unit offers 2 x 5,000 lbf. (22 kN) of pull force and has four independent level winders. Each level winder is hydraulically driven, and two level winders can work simultaneously.

The unit features a new digital interface with a 7-in. color display and integrated pull and speed recorder. A radio remote control provides total user machine control, while integrating with the new digital HMI providing automatic power management and full safety controls.

Utility Expo attendees will get an opportunity to review Condux Tesmec's line of hydraulic pullers, tensioners and puller-tensioners, as well as one of the largest and most diverse selections of conductor blocks on the market. A full line of productivity-enhancing conductor stringing tools and accessories also will be on display including anti-twist rope, reel winders, reel stands and more.

The Utility Expo is scheduled for Sept. 28 to 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.conduxtesmec.com.




