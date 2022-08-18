ConExpo-Con/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) recently unveiled the Next Level Awards Program to exhibitors for the March 2023 show.

The ConExpo-Con/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Ten finalists will be highlighted at ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, with show attendees voting on-site to determine the Contractors' Top Choice.

The awards program is open to all 2023 ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE exhibitors in good standing that have created products or services for the construction industry that have one or more of the following characteristics:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability and workforce of the industry.

"We are excited to recognize the innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director.

"Exhibitors, large and small, have an opportunity to be recognized for driving ideas and developing products or services to advance the industry. This is an exciting edition to ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE and we strongly encourage exhibitors to enter."

The judging will take place by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. Ten finalists identified by the AGC panel will receive recognition within their booth space. On-site at ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE, show attendees will have the opportunity to visit the 10 finalists' booths and vote for their favorite Next Level product or service in the Contractor's Choice Award.

"AGC is excited to be partnering with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers on its Next Level awards initiative to recognize innovation in the construction industry and to highlight tools and solutions that will enable our members to build safer, more efficiently, and more effectively," said Steve Sandherr, CEO, AGC of America.

Applications are accepted now through Nov. 30, 2022. Exhibitors should check their dashboard for rules and regulations and more information.

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.

