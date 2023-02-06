ConExpo-Con/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) have announced the top 10 finalists for the Next Level Awards Program. These finalists will be exhibiting at the shows, March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas.

They include:

Continental AG Smart Conveyor Management

Digga Halo Auger Alignment System

Euclid Chemical PSI Fiberstrand REPREVE 225

FieldFlo FIELDFLÅŒ

Hexagon's Leica BLK2FLY

Holcim's ECOPact low-carbon concrete

John Deere JD18X

KSD engine, Kohler Small Displacement

Trimble Earthworks for Soil Compactors — Horizontal Steering Control

Vanguard Commercial Power 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack

The ConExpo-Con/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry.

"We were overwhelmed by the response to our call for submissions for this inaugural event and we're excited to recognize these innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "And from March 14 to 16, it will be in the hands of ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees to determine the Contractors' Top Choice."

The finalists will be recognized with signage in their booths to encourage show attendees to vote on-site to determine the Contractors' Top Choice. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite entry right from their phones.

The finalists were selected by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. They were judged based on three criteria:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry.

"The Next Level Awards are a great showcase of the innovation taking place across the construction marketplace," said AGC CEO Stephen Sandherr. "We are excited to be a part of ConExpo-Con/AGG and to play a role in bringing these leading-edge solutions to the industry."

Voting will only take place onsite at the show.

Registration for ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE is currently 20 percent off with code MEDIA20.

Today's top stories