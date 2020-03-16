Whether it is artificial intelligence, autonomous equipment, big data, small gadgets, new energy technologies, sustainable highways or the future of cities themselves, ConExpo-Con/AGG's Tech Experience focused on what contractors and manufacturers need to know to keep ahead of the technology curve.

"I'm amazed at what some of the minds we have here at the Tech Experience think up," said Helen Horner, director of education programs at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the organization that co-owns and operates ConExpo-Con/AGG. "What we're seeing in bringing all these ideas to one place is how some of them connect to form new ideas. Hopefully, those ideas germinate after the show to give us even more amazing technology to explore at the next ConExpo-Con/AGG."

One example was a Tech Talk on wireless energy transfer built into roadways to continuously charge electric vehicles while they drive, followed by a talk on turning concrete into a battery.

"New ideas and new connections are the core of what we want people to experience at ConExpo-Con/AGG," said Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "The big iron and big deals are definitely fun, but the technology, information and education are what secure the future of this industry, and the continuing viability of the businesses that attend and exhibit here."

Some of the Tech Talk highlights included: