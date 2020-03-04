ConExpo-Con/AGG Will Still Go On Despite Fears Over Coronavirus

Wed March 04, 2020 - National Edition
Amid concerns of Coronavirus in the United States, ConExpo-Con/AGG has periodically given updates as the large trade show approaches in Las Vegas.
On March 2, ConExpo-Con/AGG released updated information and guidelines for attendees to follow to make sure everyone is safe.
While a few international exhibitors from China, Italy and Korea have canceled over fears of Coronavirus, the majority of exhibitors and attendees are still expected to attend the show from March 10 to 14.
ConExpo-Con/AGG published the following on its website:
"Our top priority is focused on the health and safety of all participants at ConExpo-Con/AGG & IFPE 2020, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show. We are proceeding as planned to hold a safe and successful ConExpo-Con/AGG & IFPE in Las Vegas, March 10-14. We are in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and they have assured us that no known cases of COVID-19 are in the area. In addition, all 11 Las Vegas airports have screening protocols in place."
Show organizers are taking steps to address concerns by providing heightened levels of cleanliness, including:
Show Management also has arranged for "No Handshake" buttons and stickers to be distributed at the show. In addition, large signage will be visible throughout the show to remind everyone of hygiene best practices and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
"We know how much a solid handshake can mean to engender trust and bonding between two people discussing major business decisions," said Wuesthoff. "But in the interest of keeping everyone as healthy as possible, we want to impress upon everyone that it's okay to replace that custom with something as simple as a thumbs-up, a wave, a fist or elbow bump, or even the exchange of mobile phone numbers."