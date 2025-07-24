ConExpo?Con/AGG, a century-old construction event, evolves into a 2,000 exhibitor, 2.9 million sq. ft. showcase in 2026. Scheduled for March 3-7 in Las Vegas, it promises tech, sustainability and industry insights, celebrating a legacy of growth and innovation.

As ConExpo‑Con/AGG 2026 nears, the construction industry's premier event celebrates its rich lineage — 117 years in the making and North America's unmatched platform for construction innovation.

From humble beginnings in 1909, when the original Road Show in Columbus, Ohio hosted 40 equipment manufacturers in a 40,000‑sq.‑ft. space, to today's 2.9 million‑sq.‑ft., 2,000 exhibitor event, ConExpo‑Con/AGG's evolution embodies the exponential growth of the construction industry.

Milestones in Storied Past

• 1909 — The inaugural Road Show, Columbus, Ohio, spotlighted machinery soon dubbed "hazardous equipment" over 40,000 sq. ft.

• 1928 — Detroit hosted the Combined Biennial Show, later known as the Concrete & Aggregates Show.

• 1963 — The Columbus Road Show rebranded to the Construction Equipment Exposition & Road Show.

• 1969 — "ConExpo" emerges as the new moniker for the event.

• 1996 — ConExpo and Con/Agg formally unite under the ConExpo‑Con/AGG banner in Las Vegas, transitioning to a triennial frequency.

• 2005 — AEM assumes sole responsibility for managing the show; in 2018, it secures operation rights through 2040.

Record-Breaking Scale, Reach

1996 vs. 2023: Exhibitors rose from 800 to 2,056; exhibit space ballooned from 1 million to 2.83 million sq. ft.; attendees jumped from 84,000 to 139,110.

In 2023, ConExpo attracted ~139,000 visitors — including 24,000 international attendees from 133 countries — with exhibitors representing 36 nations.

Forging the Future — ConExpo‑Con/AGG 2026

Set for March 3–7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the next edition continues the tradition of excellence with:

• 2,000 exhibitor brands;

• 2.9 million sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor displays;

• 150 educational sessions spanning technology, sustainability and industry best practices;

• new ground breakers stage; and

• new workshops: small business, EmpowerHER, shop talks and walks,

"A century of progress is reflected in ConExpo‑Con/AGG's scale, scope and spirit," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "This event continues to elevate the equipment manufacturing industry — amplifying innovation, insight and influence."

