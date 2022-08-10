Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (Rep. Sylvia Garcia photo)

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) introduced the Construction Injury Prevention Act (CIPA) to protect construction workers from injuries by requiring employers to offer at least one 15-min. paid rest break every four hours of work. CIPA also requires the employer to notify the employee of their right to their paid rest breaks at the start of employment.

Surveys show in Texas nearly 39 percent of construction workers do not receive rest breaks. On top of that, Houston has a vast construction industry with more than a quarter-million construction workers laboring in the region — making CIPA a remarkably important bill with massive national and regional benefits.

"As an elected official, I introduced this bill to protect the construction workers who are building a better America across our nation and the Houston region," said Garcia. "I've heard far too many horror stories from workers who have been seriously injured due to employers not allowing rest breaks. These cruel business practices hurt minorities and Latino communities, like those in my district, the most. These are essential workers who contribute massively to our economy and infrastructure, and they must be protected with paid rest breaks."

Lizeth Chacón, co-executive director of Workers Defense Project & Workers Defense Action Fund, added, "Workers Defense members led the fight at the local level in Austin and Dallas, in 2010 and 2015, respectively, to pass Rest Break Ordinances that guarantee construction workers water breaks in lieu of federal law. These local policies now are serving as a model for what the federal government can do to protect construction workers across the country.

"We thank Congresswoman Garcia for her leadership on this issue and meeting the critical moment we are in as more workers' lives are threatened by the impact of climate change and the death toll not having a rest break takes on construction workers and their families," she added.

Jeremy Hendricks, assistant business manager of Southwest Laborers District Council, LIUNA, said, "It's no secret the job of building America is a dangerous one. Sadly, construction workers suffer death and injuries from extreme temperatures every day in all corners of this country, so we must take this important step to protect our construction workforce.

"The members of LIUNA thank Congresswoman Garcia for filing this important measure to guarantee simple rest breaks and we stand united to work for passage," Hendricks added. "We simply can't allow one more worker to die or one more family to be destroyed while we do nothing."

Additionally, CIPA would:

Prohibit employer retaliation of any kind for the employee taking paid rest breaks;

Require an employer to notify a new employee of their right to paid rest breaks at the start of employment;

Require an employer to post notice of employee's right to paid breaks both in English and Spanish in a public space.

