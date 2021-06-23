Equipmentdown-arrow
Connect Work Tools Welcomes Liebelt, Stewart, Gibbons

Wed June 23, 2021 - National Edition #13
Connect Work Tools


Blake Liebelt
Blake Liebelt
Blake Liebelt Geordie Stewart Johnnie Gibbons

Connect Work Tools announced an expansion to its team. Geordie Stewart has been named director of sales of Connect Work Tools. Stewart has worked in the hydraulic breaker market for more than 10 years. Most recently, he owned KGS Demolition Attachment Services, which specialized in attachment distribution and full-service hammer rebuilds.

"I have been watching the impact that Exodus Global and its divisions have had since their inception in the attachment market. I am very proud to finally be a part of this impressive company and to represent Connect Work Tools as the director of sales. I am looking forward to being able to contribute to the rapid growth by expanding the dealer and rental networks for Connect," said Stewart.

In addition, Blake Liebelt has joined the Connect Team as parts manager. Liebelt was most recently the national parts manager of Okada America and was responsible for all inventory management of service parts in all three of its warehouses.

"This a game changer for Connect Work Tools," said Rich Currie, vice president of sales. "As a company, we are deeply committed to hiring the best people and giving them all the tools to succeed. In the hydraulic breaker world, it does not get better than Geordie and Blake. In conjunction with these hires, we are making a significant investment in inventory and service capability. The future is very bright for Connect Work Tools."

Johnnie Gibbons also has joined the Connect Work Tools service team as the south-central product support manager and breaker specialist. A U.S. Army veteran, Gibbons has more than 25 years in the industry, including 18 years with RDO Equipment in Austin, Texas, and most recently as the service manager of KGS Demolition Attachment Services.

"Customers need complete solutions," said Gibbons. "Connect Work Tools delivers on that promise."

"With Johnnie's vast experience in our industry and his hydraulic knowledge, I'm confident he will be a great fit to our team, and I'm thrilled to see what this collaboration will bring," said Brian Hawn, vice president of service.




