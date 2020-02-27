(Connolly Brothers Inc. photo)

Connolly Brothers Inc., a general contractor and construction management firm, announced it has completed a new 60,000-sq.-ft. corporate office and maintenance facility for W. L. French Excavating Corp. in Billerica, Mass.

The 48,000-sq.-ft. maintenance facility includes 10 drive-through maintenance bays, three high equipment bays with 5-ton and 10-ton overhead cranes, truck tire carousel, diesel filter cleaning system, truck and heavy equipment wash bay, parts storage and service management offices. The 12,000-sq.-ft. office building features a fitness center, meeting spaces and collaborative workspaces for W. L. French's 250 employees. It was designed to promote health, wellness and productivity in the workplace. Consisting of 60,000 sq. ft. over 22 acres, the two buildings feature new technologies, energy efficiencies and increased capacity to handle a growing demand for field operations tied to the company's continued growth.

"Like W. L. French, Connolly Brothers is a family-owned business," said Jessica French Goyette, vice president of W. L. French. "In fact, we nominated them for the Family Business Award last year and were thrilled when they won. Connolly is well-known in the commercial/industrial design/build world and understood the approach we wanted to take with our new headquarters. Thanks to Connolly's expertise and diligence we were able to stay within our budget and achieve our design and construction goals."

Following extensive research into pre-engineered versus conventional steel frame, the team selected Star Building Systems as the supplier of the pre-engineered buildings. Using a pre-engineered system provided large, clear span frames for the maintenance facility and allowed for an adequate span without having to use conventional structural steel. The office building incorporated an insulated metal panel exterior while the maintenance facility used traditional metal panel siding with a simple-saver insulation system.

Established in 1972, W. L. French is one of New England's leading site excavation, environmental remediation, and soil management firms, having worked on some of the region's most complex and high-profile projects. The company is currently working on projects such as Boynton Yards, a mixed-use development project, Assembly Row (Blocks 5B and 8) — both located in Somerville, Mass. — and Polar Park, the new home of the Worcester WooSox.

About Connolly Brothers

Established in 1880, Connolly is general contractor and construction management firm based in Beverly, Mass. Specializing in private industrial, commercial, and institutional construction, the company is dedicated to providing quality, professional construction services to its clients. Its years of experience enable the contractor to price and budget more accurately, manage more effectively and add value at every stage in the construction process, according to the company.

"We are proud of the fact that year-in and year-out, over 70 percent of our clients return to Connolly with plans for new construction projects," said the company.

