The Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) announced the launch of its new "Building Michigan" podcast series hosted by Kevin Koehler, president of CAM. Each episode of the Building Michigan podcast, produced for Michigan's construction industry by the Construction Association of Michigan, features current news and information regarding the latest construction techniques, methods and equipment, as well as economic updates and interviews with key people in Michigan's commercial construction industry.

Season 1, Episode 1, the inaugural episode, highlights the 2020 CAM Magazine Project of the Year award-winning project, The Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. Joining host Kevin Koehler is Mike Willaert, senior vice president of facilities and construction of the Detroit Pistons; Gordon Graham, manager of construction of Henry Ford Health Systems, corporate facilities; and Sam Ruegsegger, project executive of The Christman Company and CAM's current chairman of the board.

Listen to CAM's "Building Michigan" podcast at buildwithcam.com/podcast or on your favorite podcast platform. Email cam@buildwithcam.com for podcast sponsorship opportunities or with suggestions for future podcast topics.

CAM is the oldest and largest regional construction association in the United States. Founded in 1885, CAM is a not-for-profit organization is based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., consisting of more than 2,000 members, including general contractors, subcontractors, equipment and material suppliers, architects, engineers and service firms.

For more information, visit buildwithcam.com.

