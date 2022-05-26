Street-level rendering of Hudson Piers. (Rendering courtesy of New York Yimby)

Extell Development, a New York City firm, broke ground recently on Hudson Piers, a $585 million project that will rank among the largest mixed-use developments in Westchester County.

The project, on the Hudson River waterfront in Yonkers, will yield a mix of market-rate housing, affordable apartments, and retail space, according to YIMBY, and will be built in multiple phases over a six-year period.

The 17.4-acre development is being constructed on a large swath of land along the riverfront facing Alexander Street, Water Grant Street and Babcock Place. The property is located close to the Yonkers Metro-North station with direct access to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

"Extell's Hudson Piers will be one of the most transformative developments along the Yonkers waterfront," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano at the groundbreaking. "It will cap off the extraordinary momentum seen in recent years that's spurred unprecedented investment in our city. I look forward to welcoming more families, businesses, and jobs to Yonkers on the river and fulfilling our truest potential."

Residents Will Get Great a Range of Amenities

Designed by Perkins Eastman in Manhattan, Hudson Piers will encompass 870,000 sq. ft. of residential space spread across six buildings — each seven stories tall, YIMBY reported.

Homes in the development will range from studios up to three-bedroom floor plans, all equipped with washers and dryers, designer fixtures and appliances, and private terraces in select units.

Hudson Piers' outdoor amenities include waterfront recreation terraces with hammocks, fire pits, grilling stations, sundecks, billiard tables, putting greens, bocce courts and an open-air swimming pool.

Inside, the conveniences will consist of multiple fitness centers, lounges, playrooms, a catering kitchen, a basketball gym, a screening room, a game room, recreational rooms for teenagers and a business and conference center.

In addition, each building also will have its own package, storage and bicycle room.

Residents of Hudson Piers also will have access to shuttle services going to and from the Yonkers Metro-North train station as well as 1,028 covered parking spaces on the first two floors of the main buildings, and an additional 212 surface-level spaces. In total, 1,240 parking spots will be available in the development.

Another 37,000 sq. ft. of ground-floor retail space is part of Hudson Piers' design.

"We are proud to be a part of the incredible redevelopment which has turned Yonkers into the fastest growing big city in New York State under Mayor Mike Spano," noted Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell Development Co. "Hudson Piers will introduce a significant supply of new luxury and affordable housing to Yonkers and will bring the Extell quality of construction complemented by an unmatched array of lifestyle amenities to the city's waterfront."

As part of the Hudson Piers project, 1.5 acres of new public parkland will be created, in addition to a 1.5-mi.-long esplanade extension that will adjoin to Yonkers' existing public waterfront promenade.

YIMBY reported that Extell worked closely with the city and the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to provide the Hudson Piers project with a 20-year Real Property Tax Abatement Program, or PILOT, and a 100 percent abatement on taxes for improvements.

To date, it is the largest residential project to receive financial incentives from the Yonkers IDA.

The construction of Hudson Piers is expected to create 450 to 500 jobs and, once it is finished and operational, another 200 or so permanent positions will be needed, Extell predicted.

Today's top stories