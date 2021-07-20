The Birmingham-based contracting firm Brasfield & Gorrie has begun construction on City Walk BHAM, a 31-acre project being built underneath the new Interstate 59/20 Central Business District bridge in Alabama's largest city.

The company is working alongside the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to create City Walk BHAM, designed to span 10 city blocks from 15th Street North to 25th Street North. The unique project will include recreational, art, performance, sports and green spaces, as well as a skate park, market space and a dog park.

In addition, City Walk BHAM's location puts people in proximity to the Birmingham Museum of Art, Protective Stadium, Uptown and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

As the official construction partner of Birmingham's World Games 2022, Brasfield & Gorrie has committed to finishing a portion of the project before the Games begin in July 2022. To meet the deadline, the noted contractor will deploy three crews to complete the project in 425 days.

After the construction is ended, daily operation of City Walk BHAM will be taken over by the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the Times reported.

"The BJCC is proud to partner with ALDOT to assume ongoing operations and maintenance of City Walk BHAM upon its completion," said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO of the BJCC Authority. "It's a natural fit for the BJCC, not just because of proximity, but because our team has key experience managing this sort of multi-attraction destination. We're excited to see it taking shape all around us, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to City Walk BHAM later next year."

Dennis Lathem, the chairperson of the BJCC's board of directors, noted that City Walk BHAM is a perfect addition to the numerous entertainment sites around Birmingham.

"It's a remarkable time for our city, with the upcoming completion of Protective Stadium and the modernization of Legacy Arena," he said. "City Walk BHAM will be the third major attraction to come online on or around our complex in a 12-month period," adding that, when finished, it will be "a perfect complement to the BJCC's family of facilities, particularly the Uptown entertainment district."

A 2014 study conducted with REV Birmingham, an economic development nonprofit in the city, analyzed what could be done under the interstate bridge to create a fresh and vibrant space, leading to conceptual planning on City Walk BHAM, the Times reported. The study, though, only homed in on eight blocks from 18th to 24th streets.

In 2015, the lighting scheme of the I-59/20 Bridge replacement job was incorporated into the City Walk BHAM plans. It included LED ribbon lighting along the outer edges of the overpass along with a provision for ambient and functional lighting under the bridge.

Now that construction is under way, ALDOT cautions people to avoid driving through the area. It asks that motorists consider an alternate route, if possible.

For more information, visit https://citywalkbham.com

