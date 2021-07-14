Equipmentdown-arrow
Construction Begins On State Route 89 in Chino Valley, Arizona

Wed July 14, 2021 - West Edition #15
ADOT


The Arizona Department of Transportation has started a project to improve traffic flow at the intersection of SR 89 and Road 1 North in Chino Valley.

The project will add a right-turn lane on northbound SR 89 to eastbound Road 1 North, add left turn lanes on Road 1 North and install a new traffic signal and detection sensors.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on SR 89 during daytime hours. Construction crews will be tasked for signal installation, roadway paving and striping during nighttime operations of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. No weekend or holiday work is planned.

The $850,317 project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

The Arizona Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, is planning to improve a section of State Route 89 in Chino Valley. The project is located on SR 89 at Road 1 North (milepost 327 to 328). The purposes of the project are to relieve traffic congestion at the intersection and improve turning movements onto SR 89.

Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation work to repair soil erosion under the roadway of U.S. 191.

This section of highway was closed Monday, July 5, when crews discovered soil erosion next to the roadway following heavy rainfall in the area. Maintenance crews have since found additional erosion under the highway and are developing repair plans.

The damage is a reminder that many factors, including wildfires and rainstorms, can trigger unplanned closures that will require repairs before a roadway can safely reopen to traffic.




