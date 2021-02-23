Construction crews demolished the Holland Road bridge over the mainlanes of I-45 during the first week of February.

Progress on the I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 in Galveston County continued with the demolition of the Holland Road bridge over the mainlanes of I-45.

As part of the project, the existing I-45/Holland Road intersection will be converted so that Holland Road will go under the mainlanes of I-45. The construction in this area includes the demolition of the Holland Road overpass, construction of the I-45 northbound mainlane overpass and reconstruction of the intersection and frontage roads.

Construction crews demolished the Holland Road bridge at I-45 and it now remains permanently closed.

This portion of the I-45 expansion project is anticipated to take approximately two years to complete. The I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 will improve mobility for motorists while reducing congestion and improving safety along this heavily traveled corridor. The corridor changes will also aid in facilitating the growth and development of Galveston County, and will provide the capacity to support the anticipated future growth of the surrounding communities.

The $230 million I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Today's top stories