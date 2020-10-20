In addition to the approximately 1,000 cu. yds. of concrete for the construction of the first guideway deck, the nine-acre maintenance and storage facility site has vertically erected all buildings that will operate and maintain the APM trains and systems.

Balfour Beatty, as part of the LAX Integrated Express Solutions joint venture team, completed an important milestone in the delivery of Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) Automated People Mover (APM) by placing concrete for the first segment of the 2.25-mi. elevated guideway and completing structural steel erection activities for the Maintenance and Storage Facility (MSF). When complete, the project will play a key role in delivering a long-term transformative transportation solution that eases traffic congestion, provides reliable access to airline terminals and brings jobs and opportunities to the Los Angeles community.

The concrete placement for the first segment of the elevated guideway is a critical component of Los Angeles World Airport's (LAWA) Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), setting the foundation for the APM's electric train system that will transport travelers into and out of LAX. In addition to the approximately 1,000 cu. yds. of concrete for the construction of the first guideway deck, the 9-acre MSF site has vertically erected all buildings that will operate and maintain the APM trains and systems.

"Concrete placement for the first segment of guideway represents the latest achievement in a series of significant critical construction milestones for our team," said Sharon Gookin, project director at LINXS Constructors. "It is exciting to see our team's hard work and effort has come together in a visually demonstrative way."

An estimated 72,000 cu. yds. of concrete will be used to construct the entire guideway which includes foundation piles, columns, guideway deck and concrete tracks. A significant construction milestone for the LAX AMP project, approximately 304 major concrete placements will be delivered for the entire APM system which will lead the way for the construction of the system's concrete tracks and the steel erection of the future APM stations.

"These milestones highlight LINXS Constructors' phenomenal progress to bring Los Angeles World Airport's vision to life with LAX's Automated People Mover," said Brian Cahill, president of Balfour Beatty in California. "Our team has a great deal to be proud of as we work together with our partners to deliver a long-term, transformative and energy-efficient solution for travelers across the world."

To reach the structural milestone on the MSF, 1.5 million lbs. of steel were used to vertically erect the main, mezzanine and train wash buildings. With roofing installation underway, the 90,000-sq.-ft. facility will be built to LEED Gold standards and will incorporate several sustainable design elements including a solar photovoltaic generation system, and an onsite train wash that will use recycled water.

The MSF will be complete in 2021 in anticipation for the first APM train car deliveries. The APM electric train system will connect LAX passengers to airline terminals, a rental car facility, a parking facility and the Metro's regional transit system.