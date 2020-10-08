Construction, Improvement Work Hums Along Busy U.S. 1 in Maryland

Crews backfill and compact where new storm pipe has been installed.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is currently working on improvements in College Park, which is in Prince George's County.

The project involves U.S. 1 (Baltimore Avenue) from College Avenue to MD 193 (University Boulevard). It will support current and future development and improve traffic operations and safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians along U.S. 1.

The full dollar amount is $51 million and the contract was awarded to Ardent Company LLC. The MDOT SHA project engineer is Mario Minoglio.

Construction began in June 2020 and will go through the end of 2023.

Currently, MDOT SHA reports that U.S. 1 between College Avenue and Lakeland Road is a four-lane divided roadway, with a raised median and no shoulders. U.S. 1 between Lakeland Road and MD 193 is a five-lane undivided roadway with double left-turn lanes and no shoulders. The existing sidewalk along U.S. 1 is not continuous.

According to Shantee Felix, MDOT SHA assistant media relations manager, U.S. 1 will be widened to provide a four-lane roadway, consisting of 11-ft. wide through lanes and 10-ft. wide outside auxiliary lanes, which transition to turns at each intersection.

There also will be a 5-ft. wide bicycle lane and a raised median with varying widths between 2 and 16 ft. Sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) will be provided along both sides of U.S. 1 throughout the project limits.

Other improvements include resurfacing, landscaping, drainage system upgrades, stormwater management facilities, new signage and pavement markings, pedestrian lighting, intersection lighting and utility relocation work.

"Once complete, these improvements will have a tremendous benefit for motorists, pedestrians, college students, faculty and staff and the business community," said Felix.

She spoke about the challenges with the project.

"This is a very large project in a very busy area with lots of traffic," she said. "This is a very busy corridor with many businesses and the University of Maryland. We had to make sure we were coordinating with all local partners to ensure this runs as smoothly as possible. This project also involved extensive pre-construction utility work that had to be coordinated. We worked with all local partners and utilities to shorten the construction schedule by one year."

This summer, crews took advantage of fewer vehicles on the roadway to make significant progress on this project and extend work hours and lane closures that were previously restricted.

According to Felix, the project includes 23,000 linear ft. of standard concrete curb and gutter, 1,900 linear ft. of concrete median, 75,000 sq. ft. of 5-in. concrete sidewalk, 3,000 sq. yds. of 8-in. concrete driveway, and 10,000 linear ft. of concrete pipe for stormwater management.

Subcontractors for the project include Alfredo Trucking Inc. for hauling; Century Fence Construction LLC for ornamental fencing; Cuddy & Associates LLC for the relocation of Verizon duct; Joe Espes Co. Inc. for aggregate delivery; Luna Concrete Inc. for sidewalks, curb and gutter, retaining walls, and ADA Ramps; PDI-Sheetz Construction for guardrail; Priceless Industries Inc. for pavement markings; and Ex-Cel Tree Experts for tree removal and landscaping. CEG