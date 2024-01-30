List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Construction Job Openings Remain Elevated in December, Says ABC

    Tue January 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Associated Builders and Contractors


    The construction industry had 449,000 job openings on the last day of December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

    JOLTS defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting. Industry job openings decreased by 21,000 last month and are down by 39,000 from the same time last year.

    "The construction industry averaged 445,000 job openings per month in the fourth quarter of 2023," said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. "That's the highest quarterly level on record and a strong indication that the labor shortages that have long plagued the construction industry remain firmly in place. With more than half of contractors expecting to increase their staffing levels over the next six months, according to ABC's Construction Confidence Index, the supply of workers is unlikely to meet demand for the first half of 2024.

    "There is, however, some good news regarding worker availability," said Basu. "While contractors are still laying off workers at a historically low rate, the rate at which construction workers are quitting has fallen below 2019 levels. This is likely a reflection of falling demand for labor in industries that compete with construction for talent, including trade, transportation and utilities, which has seen a 25 percent decline in job openings over the past year."

    For more information, visit www.abc.org.




    Today's top stories

    Ohio's SR 8 Bridge Replacement Under Way After Three-Year Delay

    Mosites Modernizes Tuscarora Tunnels

    Two Beach Renourishment Projects Working to Restore Alabama's Gulf Coast

    AUSA Exhibits Solutions for Concrete Sector at World of Concrete

    Tips On Selecting the Right Snow Tool for Your Application

    Kisun Chung, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, Presents Golden Loader Award to NED Top Executives

    Ohio's Lime City Road Bridge Over I-75 Repair Begins in March

    Additional Repairs Coming to Damaged 4th Street Overpass



     

    Read more about...

    Associated Builders and Contractors Business News Jobs






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA