Construction Machinery Hosts Dynapac's Seismic Tour

On Jan. 6, Dynapac's nationwide Seismic Tour made a stop in Jefferson, Ind., on the way to its final destination in Las Vegas this March at ConExpo-Con/AGG. The Dynapac Seismic Tour event was held at Construction Machinery Company's Jefferson, Ind., branch. Construction Machinery Company, Dynapac's authorized dealer of Kentucky and Southern Indiana also has locations in Carrollton, Ky., Owensboro, Ky., and Louisville, Ky., where the company is headquartered.

The tour is offered as a way to introduce Dynapac's innovative new "Seismic" soil compaction technology. The technology provides real-time monitoring of frequencies within the soil and automatically adjusts the drum for maximum compaction and energy efficiency. By way of contrast, conventional vibratory compactors deliver a rapid succession of impacts to the soil surface at a pre-set high or low amplitude or frequency that is adjusted manually by the operator.

Dynapac Seismic takes the guess work regarding soil type or frequency settings out of the equation for operators. With Dynapac Seismic, the drum and the soil act as one dynamic system. A sensor within the drum constantly monitors soil properties by measuring the rebound of the drum and automatically adjusts the vibration characteristics to reach the system's natural frequency. At the natural frequency, the drum amplitude is enhanced significantly since energy is automatically fed to the system at exactly the right time. This, in turn, maximizes the contact force between the drum and the ground, yielding maximized compaction and energy efficiency. The system's improved compaction parameters guarantee an optimal output delivering up to 25 percent savings in fuel and time consumption.

According to Vijay Palanisamy, Dynapac senior product marketing manager, Dynapac Seismic can be used as a standalone system, or it can be used in conjunction with an Integrated Intelligent Compaction System (IIC). He added that with IIC on its own, which can add up substantial costs to a job, the system would still lack the benefits offered by Dynapac Seismic's compaction efficiencies.

At Dynapac's Seismic Tour event in Jeffersonville, Construction Machinery Company personnel were joined by local contractors who came to learn about the new technology and meet with Palanisamy and Rich Forrest, regional dealer sales manager of Dynapac, for one-on-one discussions about how their companies could benefit. After a slide presentation, a Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller, equipped with the new Seismic technology was brought in for those in attendance to get a close look. Palanisamy and Forrest were on hand for a question and answer period.

For more information, visit dynapac.us. CEG