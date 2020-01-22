Construction Machinery Hosts Dynapac's Seismic Tour

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Construction Machinery Hosts Dynapac's Seismic Tour

Wed January 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #2
CEG



On Jan. 6, Dynapac's nationwide Seismic Tour made a stop in Jefferson, Ind., on the way to its final destination in Las Vegas this March at ConExpo-Con/AGG. The Dynapac Seismic Tour event was held at Construction Machinery Company's Jefferson, Ind., branch. Construction Machinery Company, Dynapac's authorized dealer of Kentucky and Southern Indiana also has locations in Carrollton, Ky., Owensboro, Ky., and Louisville, Ky., where the company is headquartered.

The tour is offered as a way to introduce Dynapac's innovative new "Seismic" soil compaction technology. The technology provides real-time monitoring of frequencies within the soil and automatically adjusts the drum for maximum compaction and energy efficiency. By way of contrast, conventional vibratory compactors deliver a rapid succession of impacts to the soil surface at a pre-set high or low amplitude or frequency that is adjusted manually by the operator.

Dynapac Seismic takes the guess work regarding soil type or frequency settings out of the equation for operators. With Dynapac Seismic, the drum and the soil act as one dynamic system. A sensor within the drum constantly monitors soil properties by measuring the rebound of the drum and automatically adjusts the vibration characteristics to reach the system's natural frequency. At the natural frequency, the drum amplitude is enhanced significantly since energy is automatically fed to the system at exactly the right time. This, in turn, maximizes the contact force between the drum and the ground, yielding maximized compaction and energy efficiency. The system's improved compaction parameters guarantee an optimal output delivering up to 25 percent savings in fuel and time consumption.

According to Vijay Palanisamy, Dynapac senior product marketing manager, Dynapac Seismic can be used as a standalone system, or it can be used in conjunction with an Integrated Intelligent Compaction System (IIC). He added that with IIC on its own, which can add up substantial costs to a job, the system would still lack the benefits offered by Dynapac Seismic's compaction efficiencies.

At Dynapac's Seismic Tour event in Jeffersonville, Construction Machinery Company personnel were joined by local contractors who came to learn about the new technology and meet with Palanisamy and Rich Forrest, regional dealer sales manager of Dynapac, for one-on-one discussions about how their companies could benefit. After a slide presentation, a Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller, equipped with the new Seismic technology was brought in for those in attendance to get a close look. Palanisamy and Forrest were on hand for a question and answer period.

For more information, visit dynapac.us. CEG

Construction Machinery Company personnel, along with area contractors, attended Dynapac’s Seismic Tour held at the dealership’s Jefferson, Ind., branch.
Construction Machinery Company personnel, along with area contractors, attended Dynapac’s Seismic Tour held at the dealership’s Jefferson, Ind., branch.

Vijay Palanisamy, senior product marketing manager of Dynapac, explains the Dynapac Seismic to CMC personnel and area contractors.
Vijay Palanisamy, senior product marketing manager of Dynapac, explains the Dynapac Seismic to CMC personnel and area contractors.

Dynapac’s Vijay Palanisamy (L) and Rich Forrest, regional dealer sales manager, were on hand to introduce Dynapac’s new Seismic soil compact technology.
Dynapac’s Vijay Palanisamy (L) and Rich Forrest, regional dealer sales manager, were on hand to introduce Dynapac’s new Seismic soil compact technology.

A sensor within the drum monitors soil properties by measuring the rebound of the drum and automatically adjusts the vibration characteristics for maximum compaction and energy efficiency.
A sensor within the drum monitors soil properties by measuring the rebound of the drum and automatically adjusts the vibration characteristics for maximum compaction and energy efficiency.

Inside the cab of this Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller, Scott Ferguson (L), Flynn Brothers Contracting’s fleet manager, receives a review of the Dynapac Seismic display from Dynapac’s Vijay Palanisamy.
Inside the cab of this Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller, Scott Ferguson (L), Flynn Brothers Contracting’s fleet manager, receives a review of the Dynapac Seismic display from Dynapac’s Vijay Palanisamy.

Dynapac’s Rich Forrest (L) discusses the new Seismic technology with Scott Young of KAT Construction.
Dynapac’s Rich Forrest (L) discusses the new Seismic technology with Scott Young of KAT Construction.

The Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller comes equipped with the company’s new Seismic technology.
The Dynapac CA1500D single drum vibratory roller comes equipped with the company’s new Seismic technology.

A cab-mounted display provides constant feedback on soil characteristics and compaction levels to the operator, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency on the job.
A cab-mounted display provides constant feedback on soil characteristics and compaction levels to the operator, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency on the job.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Construction Machinery Company Dynapac Indiana