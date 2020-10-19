--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Construction Managers Can Stay Connected From Anywhere With Komatsu's Powerful New Digital Platform

Mon October 19, 2020 - National Edition
Komatsu

Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company.
Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company.
Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company. With Komatsu Smart Construction Remote, customers can send files from their office to target machines; search all connected assets; and log in to a machine to see what their operator is seeing.


Managers of large construction projects now have a new technological tool in their arsenal to help them work more efficiently and economically, according to Komatsu.

Komatsu announced the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which allows users to send new design data to machines in the field and remotely support operators without traveling to the job site.

Customers can remotely send files from their office to target machines; search all connected assets; and log in to a machine to see what their operator is seeing. They also can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company.

Using Smart Construction Remote's capabilities, construction site managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. They can add new files without the time commitment of traditional methods and transfer design files to multiple machines on site with one click, according to the company.

"In today's ever-changing construction environment, Smart Construction Remote is an invaluable, must-have tool," said Scott Christman, earthwork division manager of Cornerstone One LLC. "It provides troubleshooting and file transfers with the touch of a button from anywhere with internet access, minimizing crew downtime and maximizing production."

Smart Construction Remote's software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models. Komatsu-certified experts are ready to help users get the most from the application and develop team capabilities.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu's new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs and optimize processes remotely in near real time.

For more information, visit komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/solutions.

Topcon is not a Komatsu affiliate, and no endorsement is implied.

With Komatsu Smart Construction Remote, customers can send files from their office to target machines; search all connected assets; and log in to a machine to see what their operator is seeing.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Komatsu Technology Topcon