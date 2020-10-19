Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company.

Managers of large construction projects now have a new technological tool in their arsenal to help them work more efficiently and economically, according to Komatsu.

Komatsu announced the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which allows users to send new design data to machines in the field and remotely support operators without traveling to the job site.

Customers can remotely send files from their office to target machines; search all connected assets; and log in to a machine to see what their operator is seeing. They also can pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere, according to the company.

Using Smart Construction Remote's capabilities, construction site managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. They can add new files without the time commitment of traditional methods and transfer design files to multiple machines on site with one click, according to the company.

"In today's ever-changing construction environment, Smart Construction Remote is an invaluable, must-have tool," said Scott Christman, earthwork division manager of Cornerstone One LLC. "It provides troubleshooting and file transfers with the touch of a button from anywhere with internet access, minimizing crew downtime and maximizing production."

Smart Construction Remote's software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models. Komatsu-certified experts are ready to help users get the most from the application and develop team capabilities.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu's new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs and optimize processes remotely in near real time.

For more information, visit komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/solutions.

Topcon is not a Komatsu affiliate, and no endorsement is implied.