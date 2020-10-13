Construction of Ultium Battery Plant in Lordstown Progresses

July 29 marked the beginning of steel construction at the all-new Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio. (Roger Mastroianni for General Motors photo)

July 29 marked the beginning of steel construction at the all-new Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Ultium Cells LLC is a joint venture that will mass-produce Ultium battery cells for electric vehicles and create more than 1,100 new jobs in northeast Ohio. Since May 2020, ground has been broken and concrete footings have been poured at the facility. Steel construction at Ultium Cells LLC will continue into fall 2020.

"We are excited about the progress that our team has made, and we look forward to the finished product — a nearly 3 million-square-foot plant," said Ken Morris, vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs. "Our joint venture with LG Chem will allow us to produce advanced battery cells in Lordstown, with the goal of reducing battery costs to accelerate EV adoption and ultimately benefit customers."

Despite the pandemic, product development work on GM's future EV and AV portfolios continues to progress at a rapid pace. Production timing remains on track for the LYRIQ and GMC HUMMER EV, both of which will be powered by the Ultium battery system.

