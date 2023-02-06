After a decade of planning, the new Madawaska/Edmundston International Bridge is replacing an old structure that lasted more than a century and was in extremely poor condition in its last years of service. (Deschaine Digital photo)

Officials in charge of building the new international bridge connecting Madawaska, Maine, and Edmundston, New Brunswick, said recently that the project is on schedule and should reach its completion this fall.

In fact, the construction passed the halfway point in January, according to Greg LeTourneau, senior superintendent of Reed & Reed Inc., the project's prime contractor. The company is based in Woolwich, Maine.

After a decade of planning, the new Madawaska/Edmundston International Bridge is replacing an old structure that lasted more than a century and was in extremely poor condition in its last years of service.

LeTourneau told WCSH-TV News Center Maine that the new bridge is being built using the latest technology. It will have a sidewalk for pedestrians, room for snowmobiles and ATVs, and will support the weight of the heaviest trucks in use, like 18-wheelers.

"It's essentially set up like a 45-degree angle from the [previous bridge]," he said. "That other bridge is 900 ft. long. This one is over 1,800 ft. long. There is about 315 ft. between each pier structure [on the new bridge]."

Replacement is a Joint American-Canadian Effort

Construction crews from the United States and Canada are each working on their halves of the bridge.

"They are very similar to us [and use] very similar work methods," LeTourneau said in speaking with the Portland TV station. "So, it has been seamless, and they've been a pleasure to work with."

The biggest challenge that both construction companies are currently facing is the weather. Right now, crews are working through the winter putting the formwork to support the concrete deck structure. Roughly 30 Americans are working on the U.S. side, and about 20 Canadians are on the New Brunswick side, LeTourneau noted.

"Currently, there are probably about 60 employees between our crew and our subcontractor in Canada," he said.

Another challenge faced by Reed & Reed are the logistics of getting supplies to northern Maine and across the border.

"We have to supply the materials to our subcontractor in Canada," he explained.

New Bridge Built to Last for Another 100 Years

Madawaska town manager Gary Picard said that once the bridge is complete, it will boost business and travel between the two countries.

"It's very vital to the economies," he told News Center Maine. "Madawaska and Edmundston have grown up around it. I think this would be a different place if we didn't have it, so it's important for that to continue."

Once work on the Madawaska/Edmundston International Bridge finishes this fall, engineers estimate the new span to last for at least 100 years. The landmark will have some interesting features, including a flagpole in the middle of the bridge bearing the flags of both the United States and Canada. Picard said that with some lighting installed underneath the structure, the bridge will be illuminated at night, allowing for residents and visitors to see the span from both Main Street in Madawaska, and from the Canadian side.

Today's top stories