The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and more than 40 member companies and industry partners hosted a Celebration of Construction on the National Mall.

The industry showcased the latest innovations, including electric and hydrogen powered construction equipment, recyclable materials and waste reduction opportunities, and the technology to sustainably build the modern infrastructure that America needs.

The three-day festival brought more than 24,000 visitors to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., including top administration officials, lawmakers, regulators and the general public, for a first-hand look at the advancements in construction equipment and practices. Seventy-five machines, hands-on displays and demonstrations brought the industry to life on the nation's doorstep.

"This event highlights the incredible innovations taking place in the construction equipment sector and we are grateful to our member companies and industry partners for uniting to tell our story," said Megan Tanel, president of AEM.

"We are thrilled to showcase the construction industry in our nation's capital."

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, senior adviser to President Biden, Mitch Landrieu, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dr. Geri Richmond, 22 Members of Congress and 15 officials with the administration and federal agencies toured the festival and discussed the policy priorities of the construction equipment industry.

For more information, visit www.aem.org/advocacy.

