Construction on Northbound I-475 in Michigan Resumes in Spring 2020

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Construction on Northbound I-475 in Michigan Resumes in Spring 2020

Wed January 08, 2020 - Midwest Edition #1
Michigan Department of Transportation



Due to a number of factors, and in order to protect a critical state investment, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will not complete construction on northbound I-475 in Genesee County until approximately mid-summer 2020.

MDOT began the $44 million reconstruction and repair project along I-475 in August 2018, with the majority of construction occurring during the 2019 construction season, including the closure and detour of each direction of the interstate. The project includes sign improvements throughout the entire corridor; 3.5 mi. of reconstruction from Carpenter Road to Clio Road; drainage improvements; interchange reconfiguration at Saginaw Street; and resurfacing from Clio Road to the north junction of I-75/I-475.

The project timeline was initially impacted in 2018 by a labor dispute that slowed staging efforts, but significant impacts occurred by way of weather issues, with excessive precipitation in spring and summer 2019 and an early onset of winter in November.

"It's not uncommon to run into different issues throughout a major project like this one," said Steve Katenhus, Davison Transportation Service Center (TSC) manager. "In most cases you can adjust a schedule enough to make up for lost time but, in this case, the weather was working against us from the start of the project."

The I-475 project is part of a statewide effort to begin testing different pavement designs in real-world settings to determine if a new design standard is needed moving forward. Nearly all hot-mix asphalt (HMA) pavements are designed for a 20-year life span, which means, with proper preventive maintenance, MDOT can extend the life of those roads beyond 20 years before a road would need to be rebuilt.

In 2015, a legislative directive was issued that requires a more extensive look at longer-term pavement designs and how they respond in Michigan climates. I-475 in Flint was selected as a site to test the different pavement designs. Southbound I-475 features the standard 20-year pavement design, while northbound I-475 was designed with deeper layers of pavement and aggregate and is intended to last a minimum of 50 years with proper maintenance.

"We know these longer-term pavement designs are more expensive up front," said Keith Brown, Davison TSC construction engineer. "By testing these two designs side by side, we'll be able to determine if a higher up-front cost truly leads to less required maintenance over the life of the road. We may find that the initial investment doesn't pan out, as it's at minimum 35 percent more expensive but we really won't know until we try."

HMA paving under regular circumstances has weather limitations. Paving cannot be completed in temperatures lower than 35 degrees, with moisture also playing a role in limitations.

"We thought if we could get past the weather-related issues that occurred in the spring, we could possibly make up time," added Katenhus. "But that was followed by a rainy fall and then a very early winter storm. We delayed paving because we did not want to pave outside of our material specifications and contract language. There is far too much riding on this project when you consider the cost, time investment, and now also the research component involved with a 50-year pavement design."

To remain in compliance with seasonal limitations for HMA paving, as well as the minimum 35-degree temperature threshold, MDOT plans to begin paving on or after May 5, 2020. Northbound I-475 could reopen to traffic as early as July 1. Other construction items will remain ongoing through the winter to help reduce the workload remaining in the spring and help crews to reopen northbound I-475 to traffic as early as possible.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving infrastructure Michigan Michigan Department of Transportation