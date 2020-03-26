Construction Projects to Continue in Lone Star State

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Construction Projects to Continue in Lone Star State

Thu March 26, 2020 - West Edition #7
TxDOT


When possible, TxDOT will look to offer virtual participation stratagies for public input.
When possible, TxDOT will look to offer virtual participation stratagies for public input.
When possible, TxDOT will look to offer virtual participation stratagies for public input. TxDOT says it remains committed to delivering services to its customers all over the Lone Star State. Work on projects to improve the transportation system continues, as does TxDOT’s ongoing work to maintain and operate its state’s transportation system.

TxDOT is acting to help reduce the risk of COVID-19. The department recently took several steps to protect the public and TxDOT employees. At the same time, TxDOT remains committed to delivering services to its customers all over the Lone Star State.

Work on projects to improve the transportation system continues, as does TxDOT's ongoing work to maintain and operate its state's transportation system, to include ferry operations.

Given the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people and the request from President Donald Trump to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, TxDOT is postponing or canceling its in-person public hearings and gatherings through April 3. That date is subject to change. This excludes the Texas Transportation Commission meeting on March 26, 2020, which will be addressed separately. When possible TxDOT will look to offer virtual participation strategies for public input.

TxDOT has closed the lobbies of its 12 Travel Information Centers until further notice to help combat the threat of the virus. Outside restrooms will remain available at all times and will be regularly cleaned between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The safety rest areas on highways throughout the state remain open. These provide important rest stops for drivers.

Travelers also can still speak with our center counselors about road conditions or travel information between 8 a.m.and 5 p.m. Anyone can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit drivetexas.org to obtain road condition information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As awareness is key, on March 14, TxDOT began sharing safety messages on its digital highway signs throughout the state. These messages include, "Give Xtra Space, With Each Other, And On The Road" and "Hands Clean, 2 Beat Covid-19, Be on TX Team." These are short, easy to read messages to help reinforce the importance of preventing the spread of the virus. In conjunction with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration related to COVID-19, TxDOT also required its office-based employees to telework beginning March 16.

Teleworking has been an option for TxDOT office-based employees for several years now, and with this temporary new directive, TxDOT will continue serving the state's transportation needs. TxDOT's number one priority is always safety, and the agency is in constant contact with state health and emergency management officials to do its part during this global health situation.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News COVID-19 TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation