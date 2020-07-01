Construction Resumes on Alabama's Delayed New Conecuh River Bridge

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Construction Resumes on Alabama's Delayed New Conecuh River Bridge

Wed July 01, 2020 - Southeast Edition
MyNBC15.com


The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has begun a new effort to repair and complete the new State Road 41 bridge over the Conecuh River, just south of Brewton. The project had been closed for two years as ALDOT dealt with substandard work, which eventually led to bringing in a new contractor.

Construction of the new span started up again in mid-June and is expected to be completed in Spring 2021. The $5.2 million contract was awarded to Scott Bridge Company Inc., located in Opelika. This cost is part of the original $14 million budget for the new structure, ALDOT said. It is not funded by additional taxpayer dollars.

The new Conecuh River bridge saga started in 2015 when ALDOT hired another contractor to build a replacement bridge over the waterway. Within two years, ALDOT reported that inspections revealed major deficiencies in the concrete work, which caused the bridge to sit idle until the last few weeks.

The project includes replacing portions of the existing bridge deck and applying a polymer overlay. ALDOT and Scott Bridge also will be paving the bridge approaches and placing stripes.

The state agency said the contractor anticipates shifting traffic onto the new bridge by this December.

Once the new bridge is finished, work will begin on all remaining tasks, including the removal of the original SR 41 bridge and relief bridges.

The opening of the new span will be music to the ears of residents of Escambia County, many of whom had grown fearful of using the old, structurally deficient bridge.

Last year, Escambia County Schools Superintendent John Knott said he worried about the hundreds of students who had to travel on buses every day across the old bridge. HIs major concern was when wide school buses, coming from opposite directions, met on the narrow bridge.

ALDOT contends the old bridge is still safe for vehicle traffic. An agency spokesperson told a local television station in 2019 that the bridge "has an acceptable bridge rating" and is routinely monitored.


 

Read more about...

Alabama Alabama Department of Transportation Bridges infrastructure