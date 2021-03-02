The new facility in Ripley, N.Y., will include a convenience store, fueling islands, restaurant, repair center and related services.

Construction is ready to begin in April for a new travel center in Ripley, in far southwestern New York state.

At its monthly board meeting in February, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board of directors voted unanimously in favor of providing tax incentives for Love's Travel Stop and Country Stores Inc.

The project involves construction of a 22,000-sq.-ft. travel center on a 16-acre parcel located at 6201 and 6151 Shortman Road. The site is adjacent to the Interstate 90 eastbound exit ramp, just a short distance from the Pennsylvania border to the west.

The new facility will include a convenience store, fueling islands, restaurant, repair center and related services.

Crews are expected to break ground in April and complete the project by the end of the year. The CCIDA forecasts that it will create approximately 100 temporary construction jobs and more than 40 new permanent jobs.

"This is a great project for the town of Ripley, the region, and the state," said Mark Geise, chief executive officer of the CCIDA. "This area has been crying out for a project like this, as it replaces the dilapidated Colonial Hotel at the Gateway to our beautiful county and state. In addition to the dozens of jobs this facility will create, Love's will be paying taxes, and the Community Host Agreement will provide the town of Ripley with the resources it needs to make upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure. I welcome the Love's family to our region."

"The Love's project is a strong step for the town of Ripley's economic development commercial corridor," stated Doug Bowen, Ripley town supervisor. "The Host Community Agreement benefiting Ripley's municipal water and sewer development is greatly appreciated."

Love's will provide services not otherwise available in the area and will attract customers from within and outside of the region. Its estimated $12 million investment for this project is anticipated to net more than $30 million in combined regional and New York state economic benefits over the life of the PILOT.

"Love's is very excited about the opportunity to put a new travel center at the gateway to New York state," said Rick Shuffield, vice president of real estate and development of Love's. "The CCIDA played a key role in why we were able to proceed with the development, and we look forward to being part of the local community."

County Executive PJ Wendel added, "My hope is that this project will open up this area to future development that fits into the fabric of our county and region. I know the CCIDA has been working closely with Love's and the town of Ripley to develop a project that benefits all parties, and for that I am grateful."

Love's was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. With more than 530 locations in 41 states, it employs more than 28,000 employees nationwide.

