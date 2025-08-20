Construction has begun on an $80M expansion at Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming, Ga. The project includes a new medical office building and parking deck to support a wide range of services, including pulmonology, surgery, neurology and more. The facility is already 98 percent leased and is set to open in fall 2026, further enhancing healthcare options in the region and spurring economic growth.

Northside Hospital render A rendering of the building expansion to Northside Hospital in Forsyth County, Ga.

Officials from Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming, Ga. leaders gathered Aug. 13, 2025, to celebrate the groundbreaking of a major expansion at the hospital campus.

Construction has started on a new medical office building and a parking deck at the site, located north of Atlanta.

Once complete, the four-story, 120,000-sq.-ft. medical office building will be the sixth such structure on the Northside Forsyth campus. When operational, the building will increase support of hospital services and physician practices in pulmonology, colorectal, surgery, imaging, neurology, thoracic surgery and other treatments.

A parking deck designed to hold nearly 900 vehicles also will be included as part of the project, and the site will offer a direct connection to nearby Deputy Bill Cantrell Highway.

Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that the entire effort will cost $80 million.

"Now we arrive at today and the groundbreaking of the 2500 Medical Office Building," said Northside Forsyth CEO Lynn Jackson after recounting the long history of growth at her hospital's campus.

She said the new building "is definitely marking a bold step forward" with construction of a facility larger than the original hospital itself.

"For more than 20 years, Northside Hospital has kept its promise to strengthen healthcare across our region, to grow with our community and to anticipate the needs of tomorrow," Jackson said. "This new medical office building is more than just bricks and mortar as we build it. It will be a place where patients are going to find answers, families hopefully will find comfort and our incredible physicians and staff will deliver our very best work."

Charlie Dickhaus, senior vice president of Realty Trust Group in Atlanta, said the project is unique in that it results from a partnership of Healthpeak Properties, a Denver real estate investment trust and eight physician investor groups.

"It really speaks not only to the commitment Northside has in the community but to the physicians and the commitment they have in the community," he said.

According to Dickhaus, the Northside Forsyth medical office building is already 98 percent leased more than a year before its completion. Currently, the building and parking deck are expected to open in the fall of 2026.

"To have a building that is that full before it even gets completed is a testament to the entire team that has worked on this for the last couple of years," he said.

The project helps Northside Forsyth keep pace with the growth of one of the fastest-growing counties in Georgia.

Since the hospital first came to Forsyth County in 2002, it has grown from a 41-bed facility to one that currently numbers 407 beds and had more than 800,000 patient encounters in 2024, according a news release from the facility.

Alex Warner, president and CEO of the Forsyth County chamber of commerce, said the hospital has a "halo effect" with job growth and by providing healthcare options to enhance the community.

"It all has to do with Northside and the fact that they continuously reinvest in this community, and we cannot thank them enough," he said.

"We are the anchor point now for multiple international businesses and when they're looking to locate from across the pond to the United States, they're looking for a safe community, quality school systems, a quality place [for] their employees to live in and thrive in. A [top] healthcare system has everything to do with us trying to recruit these businesses."

