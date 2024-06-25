Rendering courtesy of Hayes Barton Place Hayes Barton Place will feature a range of housing styles and upscale amenities, including a golf simulator, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a pickleball court, a regulation croquet lawn and multiple dining venues.

Viewing the development of Raleigh, N.C.'s new Hayes Barton Place senior living community from above is no longer just for the birds.

Progress also is evident from the ground as Brasfield & Gorrie, the noted Alabama-based contractor, is building the new luxury life plan community, the North State Journal reported June 23. Brasfield & Gorrie also maintains an office in Raleigh.

Located on 7 acres in North Carolina's capital city, Hayes Barton Place is slated to open later in 2024.

The luxury development will feature upscale amenities and concierge services on par with grand resorts, with the reassurance of care should it be needed in the future, according to its owner and operator, Liberty Senior Living, a division of Wilmington, N.C.-based Liberty Healthcare Management.

As the construction of Hayes Barton Place continues, residents are eagerly anticipating the community's amenities, which include casual and fine dining venues, a pub, library, beautiful outdoor spaces with paved walking paths, a billiards room, card room, art studio, media room, salon, spa, and fitness center complete with an indoor saltwater pool and hot tub.

The community's design and material choices have considered the physical needs of aging adults by featuring wide and smooth pathways that improve mobility, the developer noted in a news release.

Hayes Barton Place's Club House Condos range from 800 sq. ft. to more than 3,100 sq. ft., according to its planners, with each home featuring a covered balcony or patio overlooking outdoor living space.

The Flats on Bicton offer elegant condo-style residences with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a den. Each unit includes two-car private garages and is decorated with large front porches, high ceilings, crown molding and trim.

Nearby, at The Terraces at Hayes Barton Place, are single-family attached three-story townhomes with a private elevator. Each living space has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and access to a covered patio with a wet bar off the third floor.

"We've been sharing drone footage during in-person updates that are held quarterly with Charter Club residents, the first people who have deposited and will be moving to the community," explained Thad Moore, director of development at Hayes Barton Place. "We show construction footage, tell them where development stands, and answer their questions."

Community Close to Vibrant, Picturesque Raleigh District

The Hayes Barton Place community will feature 169 independent residences, 24 flats, and nine townhomes, North State Journal noted.

The development is adjacent to Raleigh's Hayes Barton Historic District, with leafy, mature trees and colorful gardens. Many neighboring homes were constructed in the mid-to-late 1920s, including various period-revival architectural styles: Tudor, Dutch, Colonial, Craftsman Foursquare and Georgian.

Residents of the community can easily access downtown Raleigh's vibrant arts and culture scene, stroll through the historic neighborhood's picturesque streets, or explore the nearby Five Points district, which boasts some of the capital city's most treasured restaurants and shops as well as the newly restored Rialto Theater.

Hayes Barton Place's independent living building combines Colonial and Georgian Revival architectural styles to complement the historic neighborhood. According to Moore, the five-story concrete and steel red brick clubhouse showcases luxury and comfort. Emphasizing the seamless integration of the development with its surroundings, the building draws architectural inspiration from timeless regional structures.

In addition, landscaping plays a significant role in creating a welcoming atmosphere at Hayes Barton Place. The pathway from three healthcare stories along Oberlin Road to five stories of independent living is well-coordinated, the developers told the Raleigh-based news source.

For instance, wide pathways improve mobility for residents, some up to 8 ft. across, to allow walkers to pass each other without turning aside or stepping onto a less stable surface.

Landscaping also helps to provide a buffer between Hayes Barton Place and a busy public street. Because memory care units house folks who may experience impaired memory or judgment, their access to outdoors spaces are more restricted to prevent them from harm.

As crews continue to build Hayes Barton Place, residents have begun to get excited about their future homes, noted Moore, who added that the construction is moving along smoothly.

"We are in the early stages of planning move-ins [now]," he said.

